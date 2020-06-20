Latest News
Asia, Africa to be dimmed by rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse
The most dramatic “ring of fire” solar eclipse will cast shadow over Western Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, India and southern China on Sunday, the Guardian said in a report.
Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, to completely obscure the sun’s light.
The guardian report said, “Sunday’s eclipse coincides with the northern hemisphere’s longest day of the year, the summer solstice, when Earth’s North Pole is tilted most directly toward the sun.”
The “ring of fire” will first be seen in northeastern Republic of Congo just a few minutes after sunrise.
The eclipse will be visible from 09:16 am to 12:25 pm of Kabul time.
The exact alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun will last for only 38 seconds. This time, the moon will not completely block the sun’s light which is why it’s called ‘ring of fire’ because the sun light will be visible from the edges of the moon creating a ring shape.
There will be a second solar eclipse in 2020 over South America on 14 December in which the moon will completely block the sun light.
Three Afghan-Pakistan borders set to reopen for trade
Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to reopen three key border crossings for trade traffic between the two countries from Monday.
According to Pakistan media, the border crossings are Torkham, Chaman, and Ghulam Khan, which have mostly been closed since March as part of broad-based lockdown measures by both countries amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Dawn news reported on Saturday that a notification issued late Friday night by the Pakistan Ministry of Interior stated: “I am directed to refer to this ministry’s letter of even no dated May 1, 2020, on the subject cited above and to convey that competent authority has approved management of Afghan transit/bilateral trade and pedestrian movement along Pak-Afghan border with effect from June 22.”
The notification stated the planned opening would be for import and export traffic and an “unlimited number of trucks will be allowed per day for both Afghan transit and bilateral trade: while ensuring all COVID-19-related standard operating procedures and protocols” are followed.
According to the report, trade traffic will be allowed to transit six days a week, except Saturday. On that day the borders will be open for pedestrian traffic.
“Saturday will be reserved for pedestrian movement only at Torkham, Chaman and Ghulam Khan border terminals”, the notification read.
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Atif Mashal, who confirmed to Xinhua news that the crossings would reopen for trade, said this means Afghan traders will be able to resume the export of their fresh produce.
“It is the peak time for Afghan exports of fresh fruits and vegetables as both are now ready for export,” Mashal said.
In addition, a Pakistani official in North Waziristan, told Xinhua, that officials of the two countries had agreed on procedures and regulations for the cross-border trade in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Officials reportedly agreed that truck drivers and all involved in the cross-border trade will follow strict standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the virus and that drivers will undergo tests at the quarantine centers established on both sides of the border.
This move comes just days after Afghan traders raised their concerns over the continued trade restrictions which they said had caused them huge losses.
Earlier this week, the Afghan Traders’ Union chairman, Omaid Haidari, told Anadolu Agency that the border closures had cost Afghan traders more than US$100 million.
He also stated that while Afghan traders had been barred from entering Pakistan amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan continued to export goods to Afghanistan.
Haidari said that hundreds of trucks loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables destined for Pakistan and India had been stranded for months at the main Chaman and Torkham border crossings.
Afghan forces commanders killed in Taliban attack – Helmand
Two commanders of the Afghan forces were killed in an attack by the Taliban on Friday night in southern Helmand province.
The provincial media office confirmed the incident, saying that the happened in the Nahri Saraj area of Grishk district of the province.
As a result, Colonel Mohammad Zahir Turbay, head of 205 Maiwand Corps’ 4th Brigade and 1st Lieutenant Mohammad Jan Khaplwak, the commander of the 3rd Border Police Battalion in Helmand was killed.
Meanwhile, four Taliban militants were killed and three others wounded in the crossfire, the statement added.
In a separate incident, the Taliban fighters attacked public uprising and local police forces in Qaratash and Elpatu villages in Takhar province at around 9 p.m. Friday.
At least three Taliban militants including a group’s key member – Qari Sa’adat – were killed and two others wounded in clashes, Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police said, adding that a member of the public uprising forces was killed and another was injured in the incident.
The Taliban militant yet to comment about the incidents.
Presidential Palace imposes travel restrictions on Ministry of Finance employees
The Presidential Palace in a decree has imposed a new travel restriction on employees of the Ministry of Finance.
Under the decree, the Ministry’s employees – up to grade 5th posts – are not allowed to travel abroad without the coordination with the presidential office.
While the judiciary is the only authority to issue an exit ban, the decree asked the Finance Ministry to provide the president’s office a clear mechanism on how its employees should adjust their travel.
Meanwhile, Mir Rahman Rahmani, the Speaker of the House of Representatives stated that the government’s move shows a great deal of discredit in government entities, as well as to indicate presidential interference into the judiciary.
Integrity Watch of Afghanistan also says that the government has not taken appropriate steps to combat corruption in the Ministry of Finance, and “many of its actions were illegal.”
Ministry of Finance, however, declined to comment on the matter.
This comes as the government had previously banned 68 officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance from leaving the country on allegation of corruption.
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
