Ashraf Ghani takes Oath of Office as president

Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Monday in his swear-in ceremony insisted that the presidential palace (Arg) will not be an exclusive political headquarter and that the politicians should get together for Afghanistan’s construction.

Eventually, after the post-election tensions, Ashraf Ghani, in the presence of officials, the U.S. Special Representative, the ambassadors for the U.S., Canada, UAE, and European Union, some foreign diplomats, and hundreds of his fans takes the oath of office as the president of Afghanistan.

According to Ashraf Ghani, the election has been closed. He urged his political rivals to stand by his side in building Afghanistan.

Ashraf Ghani said, “I respected the process with patience. I have never changed Arg to a political headquarter, exclusive to one group.”

In the meantime, Ghani said that an inclusive cabinet would be formed in the frame of two weeks.

He said, “I will continue with the cabinet of the National Unity Government for two more weeks. After a broad and inclusive consultation, we will form a government that will be inclusive and accepted by all.”

Dr. Ashraf Ghani also underlined that tomorrow, Tuesday, he will issue a decree about the next level in the Peace Talks.

Ghani believes that peace with the Taliban should mean an end to ISIS.

Ashraf Ghani said, “If the peace with the Taliban doesn’t prevent ISIS from massacring Afghans, then we need to question the dimensions of the peace.”

Also, in his first decree, Ghani appointed Mohammad Yusuf Ghazanfar as the senior envoy of the president in the economic development affairs.