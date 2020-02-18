Ashraf Ghani re-elected as the President of Afghanistan

Ariana News Leave a comment 0 Views

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2020)

The Independent Election Commission announced Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as the prime winner of the Presidential Election of Afghanistan.

The long-delayed results of the presidential elections of Afghanistan were eventually pronounced today, February the 18th, 2020, by the IEC.

As per the announced results, Ghani wins by 50.64 percent of the total valid votes – equivalent to 923592 votes in number.

Abdullah Abdullah, on the other hand, is ranked second winning 720841 votes (39.52%), and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar stands in 3rd position with 70241 votes (3.85%).

It is worth mentioning that the presidential election of Afghanistan was conducted on September 28th, 2019.

IEC says that a total of 1823948 people voted in the election which marks only 19% of the population eligible for voting.

See the table below for further details.

 

Candidate

Votes

Percentage

Mohammad Ashraf Ghani

923592

50.64

Abdullah Abdullah

720841

39.52

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

70241

3.85

Rahmatullah Nabil

33919

1.86

Dr. Faramarz Tamana

18063

0.99

Sayed Noorullah Jalili

15519

0.85

Abdul Latif Pedram

12608

0.69

Enayatullah Hafiz

11375

0.62

Mohamad Hakim Torsan

6500

0.36

Ahmad Wali Massoud

3942

0.22

Mohammad Shahab Hakimi

3318

0.18

Ghulam Farooq Nejrabi

1608

0.09

Noor Rahman Lewal

855

0.05

Total

1823948

100

The IEC says that it has implied the analysis of the IECC audit in a decent way, meaning that the final results of the election have been based on the neat votes of the people of Afghanistan.

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

9 people’s uprising men killed – Kapisa

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2020)Nine of the people uprising forces were killed in a …

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News