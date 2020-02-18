Ashraf Ghani re-elected as the President of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2020)

The Independent Election Commission announced Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as the prime winner of the Presidential Election of Afghanistan.

The long-delayed results of the presidential elections of Afghanistan were eventually pronounced today, February the 18th, 2020, by the IEC.

As per the announced results, Ghani wins by 50.64 percent of the total valid votes – equivalent to 923592 votes in number.

Abdullah Abdullah, on the other hand, is ranked second winning 720841 votes (39.52%), and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar stands in 3rd position with 70241 votes (3.85%).

It is worth mentioning that the presidential election of Afghanistan was conducted on September 28th, 2019.

IEC says that a total of 1823948 people voted in the election which marks only 19% of the population eligible for voting.

See the table below for further details.

Candidate Votes Percentage Mohammad Ashraf Ghani 923592 50.64 Abdullah Abdullah 720841 39.52 Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 70241 3.85 Rahmatullah Nabil 33919 1.86 Dr. Faramarz Tamana 18063 0.99 Sayed Noorullah Jalili 15519 0.85 Abdul Latif Pedram 12608 0.69 Enayatullah Hafiz 11375 0.62 Mohamad Hakim Torsan 6500 0.36 Ahmad Wali Massoud 3942 0.22 Mohammad Shahab Hakimi 3318 0.18 Ghulam Farooq Nejrabi 1608 0.09 Noor Rahman Lewal 855 0.05 Total 1823948 100

The IEC says that it has implied the analysis of the IECC audit in a decent way, meaning that the final results of the election have been based on the neat votes of the people of Afghanistan.