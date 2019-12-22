Ashraf Ghani Admires The Announcement Of Preliminary Results Of Election

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2019)

Ghani who topped the list of results said that he really welcomes the preliminary results of the election as based on these results, democracy won.

On Sunday afternoon, Ashraf Ghani with his two deputies held a press conference following the announcement of the election by IEC.

“Our team is not a team of the division, it is a team of decision, and it is a team of connection. We will fix and build the destructions from the past 700 years in the next 5 years,” said Ghani.

He added that his team has various complaints, and they will follow them legally.

He also indirectly mocked his rivals. He said, “there were people who had different intentions, and it is time for them to reconsider.”

As announced by IEC, Ashraf Ghani got the majority of votes by earning more than 50% of the votes followed by Abdullah with more than 39%.