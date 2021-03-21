Asghar Afghan breaks Dhoni’s record to become most successful T20I captain

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2021)

Afghanistan’s cricket team skipper Asghar Afghan on Saturday beat MS Dhoni’s record to become the most successful T20I captain during the third T20I match against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi.

Asghar overtook the former Indian captain with the most T20I wins as captain with his 42nd win.

Afghan (33) had equalled the T20 World Cup-winning Indian captain’s record of 41 T20I wins as a skipper in the previous match and went on to beat the legendary India cricketer’s record in the the last match of the series.

Dhoni – who lifted the World T20 in 2007 – led India in 72 T20Is before stepping down as the skipper of the limited-overs format in 2017 and won 41 of those.

Afghan, meanwhile, has captained his national side in 52 matches and won 42.

England’s captain Eoin Morgan is third on the list with 33 wins in 58 games and former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed fourth with 29 wins in 37 T20Is.

Asghar’s record came after Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 47 runs on Saturday which gave Afghanistan a 3-0 series win.

After electing to bat, Afghanistan posted 183/7 courtesy of Najibullah Zadran’s brilliant 72 off 35 balls.

Zimbabwe were restricted to 136/5 in their response, giving the hosts a triumphant victory.