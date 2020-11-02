Latest News
As Trump downplays COVID ahead of elections, US infections continue to climb
With US elections just one day away, coronavirus cases continued to climb in America at a staggering rate while Midwestern states reported record numbers of hospitalizations.
On Saturday, almost 87,000 new cases were reported, with 909 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.
President Donald Trump, the Republican seeking re-election against Democratic challenger Joe Biden has continued to downplay the virus and accused Democrats of overblowing the pandemic that has killed more 230,000 Americans, more than any other country, Reuters reported.
Biden and fellow Democrats have stated Trump is a poor leader who failed to contain COVID-19 in the United States, which also leads the world in the daily average number of new cases.
This comes after Trump falsely accused doctors of profiting from COVID-19 deaths – a statement that drew harsh criticism from the governor of Wisconsin.
“We have a president that believes that the doctors are at fault, they’re messing with the numbers and he believes that it’s over. It ain’t over,” Democratic Governor Tony Evers told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.
“We have hospitalizations going through the roof,” he said. “We absolutely need somebody that understands that this is an issue, it’s a thing. People are dying.”
Biden campaign adviser Anita Dunn meanwhile came out in defense of doctors after Trump’s attack, saying many hospital workers have not not had adequate protective gear for a long time.
“These people have been risking their lives since the beginning of this crisis,” she said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Reuters reported that Trump’s comments referred to reports on doctors’ billing practices, Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said on the same program, without elaborating.
Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner appointed by Trump, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” it was “troubling” to suggest doctors were manipulating data to get higher reimbursements as the country enters a difficult phase.
“Things are getting worse around the country,” and more aggressive actions will be needed to fight the virus’ spread, he said, with December likely to be the toughest month.
Ohio is another state where the infection rate is climbing.
Republican Governor Mike DeWine said: “This thing is really, really spreading in Ohio.”
Speaking to CNN he attributed the increase to more social gatherings, people not wearing masks and letting their guard down.
Meanwhile, Stanford University economists estimated that Trump’s campaign rallies have resulted in 30,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, and likely led to more than 700 deaths overall, according to a paper posted over the weekend.
Infectious disease experts have long suspected that Trump’s campaign rallies might be so-called “superspreader events” but scientists have not been able to confirm this partly due to a lack of contact tracing.
Trump has meanwhile repeatedly disdained masks, even after outbreaks affected his own family and a number of White House staffers, Reuters reports.
In contrast, Biden has stuck to federal health guidelines that discourage large, crowded gatherings during his campaign events and he has called Trump’s handling of the virus negligent and irresponsible.
Two Killed, four wounded in Kabul and Paktia provinces
At least two people were killed and four others wounded in separate explosions in Kabul and Paktia provinces, security officials said Monday.
Paktia’s acting police chief Lotfullah Kamran said a car bomb targeted a checkpoint manned by uprising forces in Rohani Baba district of Pakita late Sunday night.
According to Kamran at least two people were killed and two others were wounded.
Clashes are still ongoing. He said the Taliban had carried out the attack and had so far suffered heavy casualties.
However, no group including the Taliban has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Kabul at least two people were wounded in Kabul after a Toyota Hilux vehicle was targeted in an IED explosion in Khwaja Sabz Posh, PD16 of Kabul on Monday morning.
Police confirmed the incident but no further details were provided.
These two incidents are just more in a string of explosions and attacks that have continued to plague the country since the start of peace talks in Doha in September.
The talks however, have all but stalled amid ongoing disputes over the framework of the negotiations going forward. This has raised concern among Afghans who fear talks might fail.
In line with this, political parties and movements in Afghanistan said Sunday that since the start of peace talks in Doha the violence has escalated across the country.
These parties warn the people of Afghanistan will stage a national uprising if talks between negotiating teams fail.
Commander of Taliban special forces unit killed in Helmand airstrike
The commander for a Taliban Red Unit for Nadali district of southern Helmand province was killed in an airstrike by the Afghan security forces on Saturday, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed.
In a statement released on Sunday, the MoD stated: “Abdul Rahman, commander of the Taliban’s Red Unit for Nadali district of Helmand province” was killed in an airstrike.
At least seven other insurgents were also killed in the air raid, the statement noted.
“They were targeted by Afghan Air Forces while they were planning to launch terrorist attacks,” the statement read.
According to the ministry, Abdul Rahman, commander of a 50-member militant unit, had been involved in “destructive activities” in the Nadali district.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.
This comes after a Taliban deputy military commissioner Mullah Amanullah was also killed along with his eight fighters in the Nawa district of Helmand on Friday.
Five killed, 10 wounded in Kunduz mortar attack
At least five people were killed and 10 others injured when a mortar hit the Kunduz government complex on Sunday evening, a source said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source told Ariana News that the mortar hit the volleyball field inside the complex at around 5 pm Sunday.
At least five people, including the head of security guards and four of the provincial governor’s bodyguards, were killed in the incident.
According to the source, the mortar was fired by Taliban militants.
The group, however, has not yet commented.
Sources from the provincial public hospital told Ariana News that five dead and ten wounded were taken to the hospital.
