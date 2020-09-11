ArtLords offer wise words of advice to Afghan peace negotiators

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2020)

As the political rhetoric ramps up and the world’s focus turns to Doha, Qatar, for the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations on Saturday, Kabul’s much-loved ArtLords posted a message and artwork on Twitter that was fun, inspiring but also quite poignant.

Co-founder of the group of mural artists, Omaid Sharifi, said in his message: “Sending you all our best wishes and prayers for the start of #IntraAfghanTalks in #Doha #Qatar.”

He then offered words of inspiration in line with what will probably be a tense situation for members on both sides of the talks table.

He suggested they “paint together during the coffee breaks & on the sidelines of your meetings. Listen to music. Have empathy. Be kind and also smile at each other [from] time to time.”

Devoid of political diction, the simple words carry an important message – a message to all delegates to stay calm, to treat each other with respect, and to show some semblance of sensitivity.

Sending you all our best wishes and prayers for the start of #IntraAfghanTalks in #Doha #Qatar. Paint together during the coffee breaks & on the sidelines of your meetings. Listen to music 🎼. Have empathy. Be kind 🧡 and also smile 😊 at each other time to time. #ArtLords #Peace pic.twitter.com/MT2NT1kwOz — Omaid H. Sharifi-امید حفیظه شریفی (@OmaidSharifi) September 11, 2020

The words are also a true reflection of what this well-known and much-admired group of alternate activists stand for.

ArtLords, co-founded by Sharifi and Kabir Mokamel, are a group of artists who have transformed the grey blast walls that dominate the streets of Kabul into politically inspired murals.

Established in 2014, ArtLords is a movement of artists and volunteers who aim to help social transformation and behavioral change through the power of art.

In a recent message posted on their website, ArtLords stated that during the Taliban regime, from 1996 to 2001, women were locked in their houses and any form of art was banned.

“This is a perilous time for the people of Afghanistan, especially for the women and artists,” the group stated.

In line with this, they have called on artists from around the world to contribute a concept, design, play, or a painting in solidarity with the women and art in Afghanistan.

“Team ArtLords will paint or perform your art in Afghanistan,” they said.

ArtLords are the only organization that advocates for art in the front-line of war against terror and oppression.