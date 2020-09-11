Featured
ArtLords offer wise words of advice to Afghan peace negotiators
As the political rhetoric ramps up and the world’s focus turns to Doha, Qatar, for the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations on Saturday, Kabul’s much-loved ArtLords posted a message and artwork on Twitter that was fun, inspiring but also quite poignant.
Co-founder of the group of mural artists, Omaid Sharifi, said in his message: “Sending you all our best wishes and prayers for the start of #IntraAfghanTalks in #Doha #Qatar.”
He then offered words of inspiration in line with what will probably be a tense situation for members on both sides of the talks table.
He suggested they “paint together during the coffee breaks & on the sidelines of your meetings. Listen to music. Have empathy. Be kind and also smile at each other [from] time to time.”
Devoid of political diction, the simple words carry an important message – a message to all delegates to stay calm, to treat each other with respect, and to show some semblance of sensitivity.
The words are also a true reflection of what this well-known and much-admired group of alternate activists stand for.
ArtLords, co-founded by Sharifi and Kabir Mokamel, are a group of artists who have transformed the grey blast walls that dominate the streets of Kabul into politically inspired murals.
Established in 2014, ArtLords is a movement of artists and volunteers who aim to help social transformation and behavioral change through the power of art.
In a recent message posted on their website, ArtLords stated that during the Taliban regime, from 1996 to 2001, women were locked in their houses and any form of art was banned.
“This is a perilous time for the people of Afghanistan, especially for the women and artists,” the group stated.
In line with this, they have called on artists from around the world to contribute a concept, design, play, or a painting in solidarity with the women and art in Afghanistan.
“Team ArtLords will paint or perform your art in Afghanistan,” they said.
ArtLords are the only organization that advocates for art in the front-line of war against terror and oppression.
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
The Afghan peace talks team, led by Chairman of the High Council for Afghanistan Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah arrived in Doha Friday night, ahead of the start of talks with the Taliban Saturday.
On arrival, the negotiating team was given a red-carpet welcome at the Doha airport and welcomed by Qatar’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al-Marikhi.
Soon after his arrival, Abdullah issued a short tweet saying: “Arrived in Doha, Qatar to attend the opening ceremony of the intra-Afghan peace talks. During my stay I will attend & speak at opening ceremony. I also would meet leaders of the host state, heads of delegates, & representatives of the participant countries.”
Reports indicate that representatives from at least 30 countries will attend Saturday’s opening ceremony – including all Afghanistan’s neighboring countries and India.
Full US troop withdrawal will depend on Taliban’s level of commitment: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said American troop levels in Afghanistan would depend on the Taliban upholding its commitments with the US regardless of the outcome of domestic peace talks set to start in Doha on Saturday.
Speaking to journalists while on his way to Qatar, Pompeo said: “There are a series of commitments that the Taliban have made, we have every expectation that they will follow through on them.”
He said the US’s commitment to reducing troops to zero is on condition the Taliban execute their obligations under the agreement.
He would not however say whether the Trump administration would wait for a peace deal before withdrawing all troops.
In February, the US and the Taliban reached a deal to kickstart peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
Peace talks were due to start in March but were repeatedly delayed mostly due to the issue around the Taliban prisoner release process and the ongoing attacks by the Taliban.
One commitment was a steady withdrawal of troops by the US, which have since February dropped from 13,000 to 8,600 and five military bases have been handed over to the Afghan National Army.
This week, Trump announced a further troop withdrawal and said by November there would only be 4,500 US forces in Afghanistan.
The deal between the Taliban and the US meanwhile stipulates that all US troops will be out of Afghanistan by spring next year but that the Taliban has to cut all ties with al-Qaeda.
Despite the rise in attacks by the Taliban around the country and the increase in targeted assassinations, including the attempt this week on Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s life, for which the Taliban denied responsibility, Pompeo has hailed the US-led campaign “a tremendous success.”
In his chat to reporters, he said: “We can be proud of what we achieved but it’s time for the next step,” adding that his objectives were based on two demands from President Donald Trump: Draw down troops as quickly as possible while also maintaining American security.
Pompeo also said it was now the turn of Afghan leaders to control the fate of their country.
“I’m mindful of how difficult these conversations will be among the Afghans but it’s theirs for the taking,” Pompeo said.
“It’s their country to try to figure out how to move forward and make a better life for all the Afghan people.”
Khalilzad’s hard work pays off as peace talks get the green light
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday welcomed the announcement by Qatar, the Afghan government and the Taliban that peace negotiations will start on Saturday.
“This is a historic opportunity to end a forty-year war that has no military solution and kills too many Afghans,” Khalilzad said.
1/3 I welcome the announcements by Qatar, the Afghan Palace, and the Taliban to start Afghanistan Peace Negotiations on Sep 12. This is a historic opportunity to end a forty-year war that has no military solution and kills too many Afghans.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) September 11, 2020
“The road to get here has been long and will remain difficult. No important achievement is ever easy. It is now the responsibility of Afghan leaders to capitalize on this moment and end this brutal and mindless war.”
He said there would be no political settlement without compromise and that recent Afghan history shows that seeking a monopoly of power and enforcing one’s ideology by force leads to conflict and makes the country vulnerable to interference by others.
Khalilzad’s statement came after a host of announcements, including one by US President Donald Trump that talks would start Saturday.
Khalilzad has since 2018 worked hard to bring the Afghan government and the Taliban to the peace talks table and finally in February clinched a deal with the Taliban to start the peace talks process.
It was a conditions-based deal that included the release by the Afghan government of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, the release by the Taliban of 1,000 Afghan government employees, a drawdown of troops by the US and the closure of five US military bases.
All conditions have been met following the transfer of the six Taliban prisoners to Qatar.
The US’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has meanwhile left the US for Doha where he will attend the opening ceremony of the historic talks.
In an announcement on Twitter, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Haneef Atmar, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs; Abdul Salam Rahimi, the President’s Special Representative on Peace Affairs; and Seyed Sa’adat Mansour Naderi, State Minister for Peace Affairs will represent the Afghan government.
Ghani wished the negotiating team success in “their mission to bring sustainable peace and stability to the country, which is the long-awaited aspiration of the people of Afghanistan.”
The High Council for National Reconciliation also stated that a delegation headed by its chairman Abdullah Abdullah would depart Kabul on Friday for the opening ceremony.
The council said it “hopes that after a long wait, talks will lead to permanent peace & stability & an end to war.”
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg was another who welcomed the announcement and said “ all parties should seize this historic opportunity & build on the gains made with so much sacrifice. NATO remains committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security.”
The announcement came just hours after the group, of six “high-risk” Taliban prisoners, was transferred from Kabul to Doha on Thursday afternoon.
The fate of the six, which the Taliban wanted released, had been a stumbling block in the way of starting talks.
However, an agreement was reached between the government, the Taliban and Qatar, that this batch of prisoners would be transferred to Qatar where they will be held in a secure facility.
This comes after a number of countries, including Australia and France, objected to their release on the grounds of them having killed foreign nationals.
Ghani was also hesitant to release them and said recently they had masterminded some of Afghanistan’s worst attacks and that some were drug kingpins.
