Around 3,000 civilians casualties in six months: AIHRC
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said in its six-month report that 1,213 Afghan civilians were killed and 1,744 were injured in the first six months of 2020. These casualties were reported in 880 incidents.
The Independent Human Rights Commission (IHRC) said that the death toll was up 19 percent from last year. In the first six months of this year, an average of 16 civilians killed every day, according to the report.
According to the Afghan Human Rights Commission, 31 percent of all civilian casualties were in targeted assassinations, 26 percent as a result of landmine and car bombings, and 11.7 percent in suicide attacks, 11.5 percent in ground warfare, as well as airstrikes and night operations.
533 killed and 412 wounded as a result of targeted assassinations.
A total of 259 civilians were killed and at least 507 were injured when mines and car bombs exploded. Civilian casualties in these types of incidents show a seven percent increase compared to the same time last year.
According to the report, the number of female deaths in the first six months of 2020 has decreased by 0.5 percent compared to the first half of 2019.
“In 2020, a total of 378 civilians were victims of rocket attacks, including 117 deaths and 261 injuries,” said Naeem Nazari, deputy director of the Human Rights Commission. “The number of civilian casualties from rocket attacks is 47% lower than in the first half of last year.”
According to the findings of the Human Rights Commission, of the total civilian casualties in the first six months of 2020, 48.5% were caused by the Taliban, 26.7% by unknown perpetrators, 15.5% by government forces, and 6.3% by ISIS, 2.3 percent were carried out by international forces, and the rest were casualties from rocket fire by Pakistani forces in Kunar, Kandahar, Paktia and Khost provinces.
The Ministry of Interior does not reject the possibility of civilian casualties but says police have worked to prevent civilian casualties during the war.
The Afghan Human Rights Commission urges the war parties in Afghanistan to respect the international humanitarian law treaties, not to harm civilians during armed conflict, and to immediately start peace talks by establishing a ceasefire.
Embezzlement in Afghan customs; $1 billion annually lost to graft
More than $1 billion annually is being lost to embezzlement from the Afghan customs revenues.
Integrity Watch of Afghanistan said Tuesday local tyrants have embezzled millions of dollars from Herat customs, adding that the government has no plan to prevent stealing of public treasury.
A statistic shared by officials from Herat customs shows that the customs have more than 30 billion AFN incomes per year but less than 20 billion AFN had been collected in the government’s account.
Since 1390, the Persian calendar, the Ministry of Finance and Herat customs have recorded annual revenue figures as follow:
In 1390, Herat Customs had 16 billion AFN incomes. The revenues in 1392 declined to 13 billion AFN and decreased to 9 billion AFN in 1393 compared to the previous years.
The statistics show 12 billion AFN incomes in 1394, while the figure increased to 20 billion AFN in 1396 and 1397. On 1398 the incomes once again declined to 16 billion AFN.
Meanwhile, in Twitter and Facebook posts a senior official of Herat customs has also shared daily incomes of the organization for the current year: On March 4, daily income was 136 million AFN, on July 8 the revenue was 119 million AFN and on July 9 the income was 122 million AFN, according to the statistics.
Meanwhile, the incomes of the organization could reach 33 billion AFN in the current year, figures show.
The Herat customs have averaged more than 10 billion AFN in revenue each year, but these figures do not reflect the actual incomes.
The Ministry of Finance, however, says not only the customs of Herat but also no customs across the country have the same revenue per year, due to a high volume of goods.
Afghanistan Cricket Board lifts playing ban on Riaz Hassan
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that Riaz Hassan, Afghanistan U19 National Team player’s three-year ban has been lifted by ACB after almost 15 months.
The ACB Discipline Committee said that upon showcasing better ability, Hassan can participate in formal and informal games.
The ban on youngster Riaz Hassan has been lifted
Riaz Hassan, Afg U19 player’s 3 year ban has been lifted by ACB after15 months. The ACB Discipline Committee has announced that upon showcasing better ability, he can ptcpt in 4mal and in4mal games.
More: https://t.co/n0TAKZ9vj3 pic.twitter.com/IyPFQjuVqx
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 14, 2020
Riaz Hassan is a batsman in Afghanistan U19 National Team, who during a Tri-series with India and South Africa, was banned due to disciplinary violations in India.
“Riaz Hassan was banned for three years due to disciplinary violation. However, Hassan contacted ACB and sought mercy while expressing regret over his previous actions and violations. Taking that into consideration and based on section 30 of the principles of Discipline Committee, approved by CEO and endorsed by ACB Chairman, he was pardoned his remainder of the time,” read ACB Discipline Committee decision.
The Board further said that in addition to the HR principles, the Afghanistan Cricket Board also has disciplinary rules for player violations that apply to their intentional and unintentional mistakes.
Meanwhile, the ACB said Tuesday that all National Team players were tested for COVID-19 fortunately, “all players tested negative.”
National Team players were tested for #COVID19 and fortunately, all players tested negative. The players were tested upon the completion of a recently concluded training camp as an added precautionary measure to fight the spread of the corona virus.
More: https://t.co/Hp4FL3VSEl pic.twitter.com/YOY78Xs96s
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 14, 2020
The players were tested upon the completion of a recently concluded training camp as an added precautionary measure to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, the ACB tweeted.
Khalilzad says first phase of US-Taliban agreement completed
The United States said that it has implemented the first phase of the US-Taliban agreement which was inked in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said the US and Taliban have reached day 135, “a key milestone in implementation of the US-Taliban Agreement.”
“The U.S. has worked hard to carry out the 1st phase of its commitments under the Agreement, including to reduce forces and depart five bases,” Khalilzad said.
He added that NATO troops in Afghanistan have been downed in “proportional number.”
We have reached Day 135, a key milestone in implementation of the U.S.-Taliban Agreement. The U.S. has worked hard to carry out the 1st phase of its commitments under the Agreement, including to reduce forces & depart five bases. NATO troops have come down in proportional numbers
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) July 14, 2020
Although, the first of the agreement was completed the Taliban and the Afghan government yet to remove obstacles – including prisoner releases and reducing violence – ahead of the intra-Afghan talks, where the two sides would sit in direct talks to discuss further steps including a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire.
Khalilzad said that there has been major progress in this regard, “albeit slow, on prisoner releases.”
“And violence has been high, especially in recent days and weeks. Afghans continue to die in large numbers for no reason,” the US Envoy noted.
It comes as the Taliban militant group attacked an office of the Afghan National Directorate of Security in Aybak city of Samangan province, killing or wounded dozens of civilians that Afghan forces.
Khalilzad has condemned the attack saying that it was contradicted their commitment to reducing violence until a permanent ceasefire is reached in intra-Afghan talks.
“We condemn today’s attack. The use of major explosives to detonate a vehicle in a provincial capital is unacceptable and will strengthen those who oppose peace and plays into the hands of spoilers. All sides must reduce violence,” he tweeted.
Khalilzad said that the US is seeking to implement the next of the Doha agreement, “our approach will remain conditions-based.”
The United States will press for “completion of prisoner releases, reduction of violence, complete delivery on CT commitments and start of and progress in intra-Afghan negotiations.”
