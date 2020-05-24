Latest News
Around 2,000 Taliban prisoners to be released
President Ghani initiated a process to release up to 2000 Taliban prisoners as a good will gesture in response to the Taliban’s announcement of a three-day ceasefire, said Sediq Sediqqi. President Ghani urged the Taliban to release the Afghan forces in their custody.
Ghani urged the Taliban not to damage people saying that “killing each Afghan will be irreparable.”
According to Ghani, the Afghan government is ready to start direct Talks. He said that the negotiating team to represent all people of Afghanistan is ready.
Ghani believes that the real winner of the peace talks is the people of Afghanistan, therefore he urged the Taliban to stop violence and damaging civilians.
Post US-Taliban peace deal, the Afghan government released up to 1,500 prisoners of the Taliban, in response the Taliban also released up to 200 prisoners of the government.
The government had stopped the process due to the increase in violence level.
Latest News
International community’s reaction on ‘ceasefire’ between Afghan gov’t, Taliban
The three-day ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr was welcomed by some of the international organizations and countries such as NATO, European Union, United States, and many more.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US especial envoy on Afghanistan reconciliation urged both the laterals to take further steps to bring peace.
(5/5) This is a momentous opportunity that should not be missed. The US will do its part to help.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) May 23, 2020
Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General said that both the laterals should use the opportunity to bring peace in Afghanistan.
I welcome the statements by the government of #Afghanistan & the Taliban on a 3-day ceasefire over Eid. All parties should seize this opportunity for peace, for the benefit of all Afghans. #NATO remains committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security.
— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) May 23, 2020
The European Union in Afghanistan also welcomed the ceasefire and stated that the laterals should use the opportunity to put an end to the violence.
Welcome the announcement of a reciprocal EID ceasefire by the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban. We urge the parties to the conflict to seize this opportunity to bring an end to the violence with a permanent ceasefire and to start intra-Afghan negotiations without delay.
— EUinAfghanistan (@EUinAfghanistan) May 24, 2020
The US Chargé d’Affaires in Afghanistan, Ross Wilson also said that the opportunity should be seized to advance the peace process.
Let us seize this opportunity to advance the peace process forward by taking further reciprocal steps and move to negotiations. Wouldn’t it be a true miracle if the fighting never resumed?
— Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson (@USAmbKabul) May 24, 2020
The Afghan government and the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire for three days on occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan hike to 10,582
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 584 new cases tested positive in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10,582.
Tawhid Shokohmand, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health said, “In the Past 24 hours, 1,075 samples were tested in the laboratories of the Ministry, out of which 584 samples were positive.”
The registered cases are as follows: 324 cases in Kabul, 100 in Herat, 17 in Balkh, 35 in Nangarhar, five in Badghis, 22 in Takhar, three in Logar, eight in Maidan Wardak, one in Laghman, 29 in Kunduz, eight in Parwan, nine in Bamyan, two in Jawzjan, 14 in Faryab, four in Kunar, and three cases in Badakhshan.
Shokohmand added that two patients died suffering from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the death toll of COVID-19 in Afghanistan to 218.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 35 patients recovered from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours bringing the number of recovered patients of Coronavirus in Afghanistan to 1,075.
This comes as the Kabul governor announced that restrictions will be gradually taken allowing shops to be open in certain hours.
The Ministry of Public Health underlined that in order to fight Coronavirus, people must follow health instructions and stay home.
Latest News
High National Reconciliation Council yet to begin activities: sources
Although a week has passed since the political agreement between President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the High Council for National Reconciliation led by Abdullah has not begun its activities, sources said.
According to the sources, the formation of the council was the main part of the political agreement, however, Abdullah Abdullah yet to announce its plan and the council’s formation.
Some critics believe that the delay for kickstart the council’s activities could undermine the Afghan peace process.
Meanwhile, some citizens call on Abdullah Abdullah to put his efforts to begin the council activities.
It comes as the United States also has stepped up its efforts to advance the peace process and start negotiations between the two laterals, but there is still no clear picture of the start of negotiations and progress in the process.
Around 2,000 Taliban prisoners to be released
International community’s reaction on ‘ceasefire’ between Afghan gov’t, Taliban
COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan hike to 10,582
Zerbena: Concerns about lose millions of dollars in currency markets
Expert’s view: High Reconciliation Council
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Zerbena: Concerns about lose millions of dollars in currency markets
Expert’s view: High Reconciliation Council
Morning News Show: War b/w Afghan forces and Taliban intensified
Expert’s view: Pakistan, India’s role in Afghan peace process
Sola: Efficiency of High Reconciliation Council
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Trump: US never really fought to win; Taliban profited by its presence
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad in Kabul for Afghan peace process
- Latest News3 days ago
US doesn’t withhold $1 billion aid to Afghanistan?
- COVID-195 days ago
Bayat Group, AWCC disinfect parts of Kabul City
- Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad’s hurrying thread of meetings to kick off Intra-Afghan talks
- COVID-193 days ago
Government approves lockdown gradual exit plan – Kabul
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban leader urges his men to treat the public “with empathy and kindness”
- COVID-194 days ago
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 8,145