Around 2,000 Taliban prisoners to be released

1 min ago

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2020)

President Ghani initiated a process to release up to 2000 Taliban prisoners as a good will gesture in response to the Taliban’s announcement of a three-day ceasefire, said Sediq Sediqqi. President Ghani urged the Taliban to release the Afghan forces in their custody.

Ghani urged the Taliban not to damage people saying that “killing each Afghan will be irreparable.”

According to Ghani, the Afghan government is ready to start direct Talks. He said that the negotiating team to represent all people of Afghanistan is ready.

Ghani believes that the real winner of the peace talks is the people of Afghanistan, therefore he urged the Taliban to stop violence and damaging civilians.

Post US-Taliban peace deal, the Afghan government released up to 1,500 prisoners of the Taliban, in response the Taliban also released up to 200 prisoners of the government.

The government had stopped the process due to the increase in violence level.

International community’s reaction on ‘ceasefire’ between Afghan gov’t, Taliban

2 hours ago

May 24, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2020)

The three-day ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr was welcomed by some of the international organizations and countries such as NATO, European Union, United States, and many more.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US especial envoy on Afghanistan reconciliation urged both the laterals to take further steps to bring peace.

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General said that both the laterals should use the opportunity to bring peace in Afghanistan.

The European Union in Afghanistan also welcomed the ceasefire and stated that the laterals should use the opportunity to put an end to the violence.

The US Chargé d’Affaires in Afghanistan, Ross Wilson also said that the opportunity should be seized to advance the peace process.

The Afghan government and the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire for three days on occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan hike to 10,582

4 hours ago

May 24, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2020)

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 584 new cases tested positive in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10,582.

Tawhid Shokohmand, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health said, “In the Past 24 hours, 1,075 samples were tested in the laboratories of the Ministry, out of which 584 samples were positive.”

The registered cases are as follows: 324 cases in Kabul, 100 in Herat, 17 in Balkh, 35 in Nangarhar, five in Badghis, 22 in Takhar, three in Logar, eight in Maidan Wardak, one in Laghman, 29 in Kunduz, eight in Parwan, nine in Bamyan, two in Jawzjan, 14 in Faryab, four in Kunar, and three cases in Badakhshan.

Shokohmand added that two patients died suffering from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the death toll of COVID-19 in Afghanistan to 218.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 35 patients recovered from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours bringing the number of recovered patients of Coronavirus in Afghanistan to 1,075.

This comes as the Kabul governor announced that restrictions will be gradually taken allowing shops to be open in certain hours.

The Ministry of Public Health underlined that in order to fight Coronavirus, people must follow health instructions and stay home.

Latest News

High National Reconciliation Council yet to begin activities: sources

24 hours ago

May 23, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2020)

Although a week has passed since the political agreement between President Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the High Council for National Reconciliation led by Abdullah has not begun its activities, sources said.

According to the sources, the formation of the council was the main part of the political agreement, however, Abdullah Abdullah yet to announce its plan and the council’s formation.

Some critics believe that the delay for kickstart the council’s activities could undermine the Afghan peace process.

Meanwhile, some citizens call on Abdullah Abdullah to put his efforts to begin the council activities.

It comes as the United States also has stepped up its efforts to advance the peace process and start negotiations between the two laterals, but there is still no clear picture of the start of negotiations and progress in the process.

