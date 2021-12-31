World
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have officially finalized their divorce, more than 10 years after proceedings began.
Court documents filed on Tuesday showed that a final settlement had been reached between the “Terminator” star and the U.S. journalist, formally ending their 35 year marriage, Reuters reported.
The terms of the divorce settlement were not made public.
Shriver, the niece of slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy, filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger ended his term as California Governor and admitted fathering a child with the couple’s housekeeper some 14 years previously.
Schwarzenegger and Shriver married in 1986 and had four children together.
Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400
The Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai has crossed the 400 mark, the disaster agency said on Friday, as officials in some hard-hit provinces appealed for more supplies of food, water and shelter materials about two weeks after the storm struck, Reuters reporte.
Rai was the 15th and deadliest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year.
Reported deaths had reached 405, mostly due to drowning, fallen trees and landslides, Ricardo Jalad, chief of the national disaster agency, told a news conference. He said 82 were missing and 1,147 injured.
According to Reuters more than 530,000 houses were damaged, a third of which were totally wrecked, while damage to infrastructure and agriculture was estimated at 23.4 billion pesos ($459 million), Jalad said.
The typhoon affected nearly 4.5 million people, including about 500,000 sheltering in evacuation centres, government data showed. It made landfall as a category 5 typhoon on Dec. 16, and left a trail of destruction in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Surigao del Norte, including the holiday island of Siargao, and the Dinagat Islands, read the report.
In central Philippine provinces, disaster and government officials have been grappling with inadequate relief supplies for thousands of residents still without power and water.
“It caused massive destruction and it was like a bomb was dropped in northern Bohol,” Anthony Damalerio, chief of Bohol province’s disaster agency, told Reuters.
A popular dive spot, Bohol reported 109 deaths and is seeking shelter kits, food and water, Damalerio said.
“Our problem is shelter, those who lost roofs, especially now that this is rainy season in the province,” Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas told ANC news channel.
Rai’s swath of destruction revived memories of typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, which killed 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013, Reuters reported.
‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiraling tensions, Reuters reported.
According to the report in a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed to see Russia decrease its military build-up near Ukraine, while Putin said sanctions threatened by Washington and allies could lead to a rupture in ties. The call was requested by Putin.
“President Biden reiterated that substantive progress in these dialogues can occur only in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the call created a “good backdrop” for future talks.
The leaders’ exchange set the stage for lower-level engagement between the countries, including a Jan. 9-10 U.S.-Russia security meeting, followed by a Russia-NATO session on Jan. 12, and a broader conference including Moscow, Washington and other European countries slated for Jan. 13.
Despite the talk of diplomacy, the tone of the call was described by officials on both sides as “serious.” And neither country detailed significant progress towards a resolution or the outlines of any deal, Reuters reported.
In Kyiv, leaders worry about the 60,000 to 90,000 Russian troops that have gathered to its north, east and south. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization security alliance has been making its own preparations from the west.
Washington has not been convinced by a report over the weekend that Russia would be pulling back about 10,000 troops, with officials saying they’ve seen little evidence of a drawdown. The United States deployed its JSTARS military plane in Ukrainian airspace for the first time earlier this week, though different types of surveillance aircraft are common in the region.
For his part, Biden reiterated his threat of unprecedented sanctions if Russia chose to invade Ukraine.
“Biden laid out two paths,” including diplomacy and deterrence, including “serious costs and consequences,” said a senior administration official.
“Both leaders acknowledged that there were likely to be areas where we could make the meaningful progress as well as areas where agreements may be impossible, and that the upcoming talks would determine more precisely the contours of each of those categories.”
According to Reuters aides have said the possibilities include measures that would effectively disconnect Russia from the global financial system, while further arming NATO.
Ushakov said Putin “immediately responded” that any sanctions now or later “could lead to a complete breakdown in ties between our countries.” He added: “Our president also mentioned that it would be a mistake that our descendants would see as a huge error.”
Moscow’s troop deployments over the past two months alarmed the West, following its seizure of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and its backing of separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine.
Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine and says it has the right to move its troops on its own soil as it likes, read the report.
Moscow, worried by what it says is the West’s re-arming of Ukraine, has said it wants legally-binding guarantees the 30-member NATO alliance will not expand further eastwards, and that certain offensive weapons will not be deployed to Ukraine or other neighboring countries.
The Kremlin said Biden appeared to agree with Putin’s contention that Moscow needed some security guarantees from the West and also that he said the United States did not intend to deploy offensive weapons in Ukraine.
A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Kremlin’s characterization of Biden’s remarks.
Putin has compared the current tensions to the Cold War-era Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Washington regards many of his demands, including restrictions on NATO expansion, as non-starters.
Senior officials to lead Russia-US security talks in Geneva
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead security talks in Geneva on January 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, amid rising tensions over Ukraine.
Russia is then set to hold talks with NATO in Brussels on January 12, before a broader meeting including Russia, the United States and other European countries on January 13, which Russia’s foreign ministry said would take place in Vienna, Reuters reported.
Russia has alarmed Western countries by massing tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine in the past two months. Moscow denies planning to attack Ukraine and says it has the right to move its troops on its own soil as it sees fit.
Moscow, worried by what it says is the West’s re-arming of Ukraine, has said it wants legally-binding guarantees from the NATO military alliance over its eastern expansion and weapons deployment.
“During the talks we will seek firm legal guarantees of Russia’s security from the US side, namely that NATO will not move eastwards and that weapons systems threatening Russia will not be deployed near our borders,” Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson, told a briefing on Thursday.
The January 13 talks will involve the Vienna-based Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which includes the United States and its NATO allies, as well as Russia, Ukraine and other ex-Soviet states.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden are scheduled to hold a phone call at 2030 GMT on Thursday.
