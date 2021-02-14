Latest News
Army officer and 5-year-old son shot dead in Kabul apartment
Army officer Mohammad Afzal, and his five-year-old son, were killed in their home in PD9 of 4th Macroryan in Kabul city on Friday night, police confirmed Sunday.
Earlier reports stated Afzal had been one of Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid’s drivers.
However, the ministry has not yet confirmed this.
A security guard in the building where Afzal had lived said the victim had been shot in the head and that police had sealed off Afzal’s apartment.
Afzal was from Kapisa province and had been living in Block 8 of Macroryan 4 with his wife, son and daughter.
According to police an investigation is underway. The incident has sparked an outcry on social media but no official, other than local police, has yet commented.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.
Latest News
Hekmatyar threatens a revolt if govt fails to free prisoners
Leader of the Hezb-e-Islami party Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said on Sunday that if government failed to abide by conditions laid out in the US-Taliban agreement, signed in February last year, there would be a revolt and the Presidential Palace would fall.
Addressing an event to mark the 32nd anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet Union troops from Afghanistan, Hekmatyar said: “The US agreement with the Taliban is a necessity.
“The US has no choice but to leave Afghanistan,” he said adding that the “US has lost one of its most costly wars (Afghanistan),” Hekmatyar said.
He stated that the Afghan government has an obligation to end the war and that Hezb-e-Islami is “not willing to end its hostility towards government.”
Hekmatyar implied he would launch a protest action against government in a bid to “end the crisis” and even, “if necessary end the government.”
Hekmatyar also stated an interim government in Afghanistan was “a necessity.”
“The Afghan government is preparing for a new fighting season and is providing arms to militias,” Hekmatyar said adding that “weapons are distributed to those warlords who previously fought against the Taliban.”
Also addressing the event was former vice president Mohammad Yunus Qanooni who said the Afghanistan political landscape was currently very “sensitive”.
He also said the peace talks in Doha are deadlocked.
According to him, the Taliban leadership believes the crisis can be solved through talks but the “young Taliban members want to continue violence.”
President Ashraf Ghani in turn spoke about the Soviet Union occupation and withdrawal of Russian troops 32 years ago.
He said: “The purpose of the jihad of our people was that after the withdrawal of the Soviet forces in Afghanistan, a system would emerge at the will of the people and to protect them.”
“But because the withdrawal of Soviet troops was not responsible and no measures were taken for the future of the country, Afghanistan was plunged into a multi-dimensional civil war that resulted in the security forces, national institutions and infrastructure of Afghanistan falling apart,” Ghani added.
“The opportunity for an end to war and peace in the country has now been created and we will achieve peace, we will achieve lasting peace,” he said.
Sunday’s event comes on the heels of confirmation by a number of sources that the peace talks between the Afghan Republic and the Taliban have stalled in Doha.
Talks which started in September last year were a result of the US-Taliban deal. As per the agreement, the US pledged to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by May this year.
The Taliban in turn pledged to reduce violence and cut all ties with al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations.
However, the Taliban has been accused of not upholding its commitments and the US, under new President Joe Biden, has stated it is reviewing the deal signed by former Trump administration officials.
In line with this, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Sunday also addressed the event and urged both sides to return to the negotiating table and to reduce “the unjust human, material and moral costs of the war.”
The organization also stated there was a need for an immediate ceasefire, and the end to the war.
Hekmatyar, who is a veteran Afghan mujahideen leader, last year expressed his willingness to form an alliance with the Taliban in Afghanistan.
In October Hekmatyar stated Hezb-e-Islami was ready for direct talks with the Taliban, as well as for a partnership and cooperation.
“We believe that if these two groups join hands, the crisis in Afghanistan will end soon and no force will be able to stand against it,” he said at the time.
Latest News
After not-guilty vote, McConnell says Trump ‘morally responsible’ for Capitol riot
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Donald Trump “practically and morally responsible” for his supporters’ deadly attack on the Capitol, only moments after voting to acquit the Republican former president on an impeachment charge of inciting the chaos.
The top Senate Republican explained the unexpected turnabout at the end of a five-day impeachment trial, by declaring it unconstitutional to convict Trump of misconduct now that the former president has left office and become a private citizen, Reuters reported.
The Senate earlier in the week found that the trial was constitutional in a 56-44 vote.
“There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” said McConnell, who along with the rest of the Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence fled the mob that descended on the Capitol on January 6.
“The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president,” McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor.
The remarks came soon after the 100-seat chamber acquitted Trump on a single charge of inciting insurrection in a 57-43 vote that failed to reach the 67-vote threshold necessary for conviction. Seven Senate Republicans joined Democrats to vote for conviction.
McConnell said Trump had orchestrated “an intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories” and described the former president as “determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or else torch our institutions on the way out.”
McConnell suggested that Trump could still face criminal prosecution for his acts, Reuters reported.
“President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen,” McConnell said. “He didn’t get away with anything. Yet.”
Latest News
Fuel tanker explosions on Afghan-Iran border spotted from space
Army officer and 5-year-old son shot dead in Kabul apartment
Hekmatyar threatens a revolt if govt fails to free prisoners
After not-guilty vote, McConnell says Trump ‘morally responsible’ for Capitol riot
Fuel tanker explosions on Afghan-Iran border spotted from space
NSA warns Taliban preparing for major spring offensive
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
Bamiyan youth take to the slopes in first skiing contest of the season
‘Digital Silk Road’ on track as Afghanistan and Turkmenistan connect
FBI claims woman may have tried to sell Pelosi’s computer device to Russia
Tahawol: Afghan peace talks face deadlock
Sola: India accuses Pakistan of damaging Afghan peace initiative
Sola: Stalled Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol: Increase in targeted killings and explosions discussed
Tahawol: Interview with Ali Ahmad Jalali, Former Interior Minister
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
PD5 police chief killed in Kabul explosion
-
Latest News4 days ago
MPs claim budget changes for new fiscal still not included
-
Latest News4 days ago
String of IED explosions rattle Kabul
-
COVID-195 days ago
WHO expert says Wuhan lab leak ‘very unlikely’ as COVID source
-
Latest News3 days ago
Saleh calls on taxi drivers to check their vehicles for IEDs
-
Latest News5 days ago
Abdullah claims Taliban responsible for the stalled peace talks
-
Latest News2 days ago
Danish says an interim-government brings more violence