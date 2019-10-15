Army Helicopter Crashes in North of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 15, 2019)

An Afghan army helicopter crashed in Balkh province early this evening, security officials confirmed.

The incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the eastern entrance gate of Mazar-e-Sharif City.

Balkh police spokesman and an official in 209th army corps confirmed the incident but denied to make any comment about casualties.

However, a security source who wishes not to be named said that all eight on board – pilots and military personnel – are dead.

Provincial police chief spokesman Adel Shah Adel said the chopper has crashed due to a technical problem.