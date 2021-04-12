Army doctor, and his driver assassinated in Balkh

(Last Updated On: April 12, 2021)

Mohammad Saleh Samim, chief physician at 209 Shaheen military Corps, and his driver were killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Balkh province on Monday morning, Balkh police confirmed.

Police spokesman Adil Shah Adil says the attack took place in Ferdawsi square in PD5 of Mazar-e-Sharif when gunmen opened fire on the doctor’s vehicle.

The gunmen fled the area, he said adding that the police have started investigations.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Shaheen 209 military Corp in a statement also confirmed the incident and condemned the attack.

The military Corp accused the Taliban of carrying out the attack but the Taliban has not commented yet.