Italian Embassy vehicle targeted in IED explosion in Kabul

(Last Updated On: January 25, 2021)

An armored Land Cruiser belonging to the Italian Embassy was targeted in an early morning IED explosion in Kabul’s PD4 area in yet another targeted attack.

This time there were no casualties reported, police confirmed.

Security sources confirmed the Land Cruiser belonged to the embassy. Police stated a second vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, was also damaged in the explosion.

This vehicle belonged to the Ministry of Economy.

The incident happened at around 7.35am in Parwan-e-Do area of Kabul.

This comes just a day after a senior official of De Afghanistan Bank, (the Central Bank) was targeted in an IED explosion in Kabul.

The bank said in a statement that Abdullah Dawrani, the head of the Financial Dispute Resolution Commission, was the target in an IED explosion at around 8.15 am on Sunday morning.

According to the statement, Dawrani was wounded and his bodyguard was killed in the blast.

The bank stated that another person was also injured in the explosion, which occurred in the Shah Shaheed area of PD8 of the city but did not reveal the person’s identity.

No group has claimed responsibility for either of the attacks.