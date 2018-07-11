Armed Men Attack Education Department Office in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2018 11:00 am)

Gunmen attacked an office of the education department in the Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province on Wednesday and clashes are ongoing with Afghan security forces, officials said.

At least two explosions were heard near the scene and one gatekeeper was killed, said Asif Shinwari, an education department spokesman.

Confirming the incident, Attaullah Khogyani the spokesman of Nangarhar governor said at least one corpse and five wounded were transferred to hospital so far.

Nangarhar province, on the border with Pakistan, has been the main stronghold for Islamic State militants since the movement first appeared in Afghanistan almost four years ago.