Armed Assailants Target Midwife Center in Nangarhar

A group of armed assailants launched a coordinated attack on a midwife training center in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar, on Saturday, leaving at least three injured, officials confirmed.

The attack took place at around 11:30 a.m. in PD3 of the Jalalabad City, leaving as many as three people wounded so far, local health officials said.

According to local officials, the building of the center has been set on fire and a number of midwives have been trapped inside.

Following the attack, eyewitnesses said that they heard a number of explosions at the scene.

Security forces have arrived at the scene and engaged in clashes with the assailants.

No group including the Taliban and Islamic State has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nangarhar has been among the insecure provinces of Afghanistan in recent years, where the Taliban and Islamic State militant groups are actively operating in a number of its districts.