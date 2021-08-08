Arigato, Tokyo! Athletes praise Japan and Olympic organisers

(Last Updated On: August 8, 2021)

The world’s greatest sporting event wrapped up on Sunday with another spectacular ceremony, despite the absence of fans.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020’s closing ceremony got underway from 3.30pm Kabul time and was scheduled to last about two hours.

Fans were not however the only ones missing in the stadium, but so were the majority of athletes who had already headed home after their events.

But after being delayed for more than a year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 games certainly proved to be worth the wait and were a great success, with athletes producing spectacular performances as well as making friends with their counterparts from across the globe.

At the end of 16 days of competition, athletes gave thanks to Japan and Games organisers for the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage of all.

One German athlete, Isabell Werth said: “We are so happy that we can be here, that we can compete, that we have the Olympic Games. I think each country is really thankful for the Games, because then we are much more in the focus of all the world, and it helps the younger [horse] riders at home a lot, to get the motivation, to get the support.”

Another athlete, Kellie Harrington from Ireland, a boxer, said: “Thank you to the people of Japan for having us here. Without being here, it’d be impossible. Thank you all very much.”

Shot put athlete, Valerie Adams from New Zealand said: “It still felt like an Olympics. The atmosphere, the emotions, and the rush still felt like an Olympic Games. I think that goes to show how good the organising committee is.”

Rose Nathike, an athlete who was part of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team said: “I am so pleased to be here. I want to thank the government of Japan for welcoming the refugees. Thank you to the people of Japan for welcoming us.”