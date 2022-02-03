Sport
Ariana TV to broadcast Olympics opening ceremony live
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and declare the Games open on Friday in China – at an event that will be broadcast live by Ariana Television.
In addition to opening the ceremony, Xi will also hold a welcoming banquet for foreign heads of state, heads of government, members of royal families and heads of international organizations attending the opening ceremony, said China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday.
Among the foreign dignitaries attending the opening ceremony are President Vladimir Putin of Russia, King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, Secretary-General António Guterres of the United Nations, among others.
The Beijing Winter Olympics will take place from Friday, February 4 to February 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.
ATN has secured the rights to broadcast this year’s games on Ariana Television and both opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast live.
ATN has also secured the rights to broadcast this year’s Paralympics, which will also take place in Beijing from March 4 to 13.
Beijing meanwhile is set to become the first city in the world to have hosted both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.
ATN will broadcast the opening ceremony on Tuesday 4 February from 4pm. This will be broadcast live.
Sport
England beat Afghanistan to reach Under-19 Cricket World Cup final
England reached the Under-19 Cricket World Cup final after beating Afghanistan by 15 runs in Antigua on Wednesday.
Afghanistan appeared well placed for victory when James Sales conceded 20 runs in an over, including two no-balls, before Rehan Ahmed (4-41) took three wickets in the penultimate over to swing momentum back England’s way.
England limited Afghanistan to 216-9 to earn a 15-run victory, securing them a place in Saturday’s final against either Australia or India.
Sport
China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel
A total of 36 new COVID-19 infections were detected among Olympic Games-related personnel on January 28, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Saturday.
Nineteen were either athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Friday, Reuters reported.
A notice on the Games’ official website said 29 were found among new airport arrivals, while seven were among those already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates event personnel from the public.
Sport
ICC U19 World Cup: Afghanistan beats Sri Lanka to reach the semi-final
Afghanistan’s National Under-19 team beats Sri Lanka by four runs to secure a place in the semifinals of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022.
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement that Afghanistan will play its next match against England at the North Sound of West Indies on February 1, 2022.
According to the statement, Afghanistan was put in to bat in overcast conditions. The openers scored 24 runs for no loss in 7 overs before the game was interrupted by rain, soon later the game was resumed again, from where the Sri Lankan bowlers started dominating the game by picking 4 wickets inside 3.5 overs to reduce Afghanistan from 24/0 in 10.5 to 26/4 in 13.4 overs.
“The left-arm middle-order batter Abdul Hadi alongside Allah Noor who bats right-handed at the top and middle order, fought hard to bat deep and bring as many runs as possible. The duo put on a 49-run partnership before Allah Noor fell to the opponent captain.”
“Noor Ahmad at the back end of the inning played an effective cameo (30 off 33) to lift Afghanistan’s total to 134. Both Noor Ahmad and Abdul Hadi were cut short, due to their wild slogging approach, otherwise, a little smoother and smarter thinking from both could have added 20-25 more runs to the total.”
Bilal Sami and Naweed Zadran, meanwhile, started brilliantly with the new ball as they conceded only 20 runs in the first 10 overs, picking up two wickets.
Naweed Zadran and Noor Ahmad added one more wicket each to their team’s tally, which were backed by some excellent and sharp fielding that handed the team more three run-outs to reduce the opponents to 43/7 in 17.1 overs.
“Sri Lankan Captain Dunith Wallegale alongside Raveen De Silva fought well to add 69 more runs together to their total. Just before they were to start finishing the game off, Nangyalai Kharoti removed the opponent skipper and Izharulhaq Naweed castle de Silva with a beautiful googly to leave them tottering at 116/9. The last pair added 14 more runs together to get their team close to the line before they mixed up while running a single and Mathew was short by yards while returning back to end a mouth-watering encounter in favor of Afghanistan by 4 runs,” the statement read.
For Afghanistan; Bilal Sami picked two, while Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naweed, and Naweed Zadran all took one wicket each. The rest four batters were run out following some electric fielding and direct hits from the fielders. The left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad was awarded as the Man of the Match for his important 30 runs and 1/20 off his 10 overs.
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Ariana TV to broadcast Olympics opening ceremony live
Afghani rebounds, stablizes at 94 AFN to the US dollar
Attacks on Pakistan military bases kill four soldiers, 15 insurgents
Tahawol: EU parliament meeting on Afghan women’s situation discussed
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Afghan met office issues weather warning ahead of snowstorms
Deadly Nangarhar blast was caused by a gas cylinder: MoI
Tahawol: EU parliament meeting on Afghan women’s situation discussed
Saar: US, Qatar officials meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US, Qatar officials’ talks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Russia’s call for inclusive Afghan government discussed
Zerbena: Pakistan’s commitment regarding trade discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, Hanafi tells Pakistan’s NSA
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Afghan girls robotics team secure 2nd place in international competition
-
World5 days ago
N.Korea conducts longest-range missile test since 2017
-
Latest News4 days ago
US cancels Fulbright Program, citing inability to provide safe exchange experience
-
World4 days ago
NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia invades
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: EU special envoy reaction to Amir Khan Muttaqi’s remarks
-
COVID-195 days ago
China reports 34 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel
-
World4 days ago
UAE intercepts Houthi missile attack as Israeli president visits