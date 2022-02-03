Ariana TV to broadcast Olympics opening ceremony live

(Last Updated On: February 3, 2022)

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and declare the Games open on Friday in China – at an event that will be broadcast live by Ariana Television.

In addition to opening the ceremony, Xi will also hold a welcoming banquet for foreign heads of state, heads of government, members of royal families and heads of international organizations attending the opening ceremony, said China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday.

Among the foreign dignitaries attending the opening ceremony are President Vladimir Putin of Russia, King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, Secretary-General António Guterres of the United Nations, among others.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will take place from Friday, February 4 to February 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.

ATN has secured the rights to broadcast this year’s games on Ariana Television and both opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast live.

ATN has also secured the rights to broadcast this year’s Paralympics, which will also take place in Beijing from March 4 to 13.

Beijing meanwhile is set to become the first city in the world to have hosted both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.

ATN will broadcast the opening ceremony on Tuesday 4 February from 4pm. This will be broadcast live.