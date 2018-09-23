Ariana TV Gets Exclusive Broadcast Rights for Afghanistan Premier League

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2018 6:54 pm)

Ariana Television Network (ATN) has acquired exclusive broadcast rights for the first season of Afghanistan Premier League (APL) in the country.

Appreciating the willingness of ATN management, the CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board Shafiqullah Stanikzai said in a statement: “We are pleased with the agreement with ATN for the broadcast rights of APL in Afghanistan. ATN covers the whole of Afghanistan on normal TV antennas and this is important because we want to give APL far and wide coverage both in Afghanistan and other territories.”

“We would like to request all other broadcasters in Afghanistan to respect broadcast rights and refrain from illegal broadcast of the league,” Stanikzai added.

Thanking the efforts of the Afghanistan Cricket Board for launching Afghanistan Premier League, Habib Durrani, the Chief Operations Director of ATN said: “Afghanistan has a very diverse and proud sporting tradition—especially in cricket and football—and we at ATN are so honored to be Afghanistan’s exclusive broadcaster of Afghanistan Premiere League 2018.”

“ATN and The Bayat Group welcome every opportunity to showcase Afghan sports and to be champions of our nation’s sporting heroes,” Durrani added.

The inaugural season of Afghanistan Premier League is scheduled to take place from 5th until 21st October 2018 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

ATN is one of the leading TV channels in Afghanistan and has terrestrial coverage all over the country. It has previously acquired exclusive broadcast rights in Afghanistan for high-profile international sporting event including the recent FIFA World Cup.