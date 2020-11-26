Latest News
Ariana Television signs pact to air Futsal League
Afghanistan Football Federation and Ariana Television on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for live coverage of the Kabul Futsal Premier League and the Afghanistan Futsal Clubs Cup competitions.
Mohammad Yousef Kargar, Head Afghanistan Football Federation, and Khushal Asefi, Head of Ariana Television announced the agreement during a press conference on Thursday.
Ariana Television, the official broadcast rights holder, will air live all matches in the Kabul futsal premier league and the Afghanistan Futsal Clubs Cup competitions.
Khushal Asefi stated: “Ariana Television with pride, with Afghanistan Football Federation, Futsal Committee on 1399 Hijri Shamsi, will broadcast matches of the Afghanistan Futsal League,” said Asefi.
“Ariana Television with full pride and ever-lasting passion for sports will LIVE broadcast the FUTSAL LEAGUE which is the first of its kind to almost 30 million viewers and listeners across Afghanistan,” The Television officials stated.
The Kabul Futsal League’s second round is set to kick off on the upcoming Sunday, and Afghanistan futsal clubs cup competitions are scheduled on December 15.
Ten teams, in two different groups, will compete in the second stage of the Kabul futsal league for 12 days.
At the end of the league, the first three teams will receive permission to participate in the Afghanistan futsal clubs cup.
“It is the best opportunity for us to identify and select the best players for the National Futsal Team and that we have the Asian matches ahead on 2021,” said Mohammad Yousuf Kargar, head of the football federation.
Afghanistan futsal clubs cup competitions also commence from December 15 and will end on December 29.
Violence against Women down by 11% this year: AIHRC
Violence against women has decreased by 11 percent compared to last year, said Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Thursday in a tweet.
According to the AIHRC 3,477 cases of violence against women have been registered with the commission in the past 10 months.
The AIHRC said that 3,910 cases of violence against women had been registered at the data center of the commission in 2019.
1/ AIHRC’s report on violence against women is out today. The cases registered with us saw 11% reduction compared to 2019, but this may be due to lockdown measures.
English:https://t.co/NuhwZ02r7N
Dari:https://t.co/LCRKHous16
Pashto:https://t.co/laDcSo1reQ
— AIHRC (@AfghanistanIHRC) November 26, 2020
The decline could be due to a lack of women’s access to legal and judicial institutions, escalation of insecurity in the country, and the lockdown due to COVID-19.
This comes after the Afghan Ministry of Women’s Affairs said on Wednesday that violence against women in Afghanistan has increased in the past year.
Speaking on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, the ministry said that 2,582 cases of violence against women had been reported to them in the past year.
They also said that in the past four months, 34 cases, including murders, have been reported to the ministry.
According to the officials the main cause of domestic violence and violence against women is war and insecurity.
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
According to Global Terrorism Index 2020 Afghanistan remains the country most impacted by terrorism and was subjected to 26 of the world’s 50 worst terrorist attacks last year.
The report stated that while terrorism deaths in the country declined in 2019 for the first time in three years, the Taliban remained the world’s deadliest terrorist group.
The annual Global Terrorism Index, now in its eighth year, is developed by leading think tank the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) and provides the most comprehensive resource on global terrorism trends.
“Whether the peace talks in Afghanistan have a substantial impact on terrorist activity remains to be seen,” read the report.
According to the report, the global economic impact of terrorism in 2019 amounted to US$26.4 billion, a fall of 25 percent from 2018 but Afghanistan was the country with the highest economic impact, equivalent to 16.7 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Just ten countries accounted for over 80 percent of all deaths from terrorism in 2019, the most deaths in a single country were recorded in Afghanistan, accounting for 41 percent of all deaths.
This represents a slight improvement from 2018 when Afghanistan accounted for 45 percent of global terrorism deaths.
“The fall in deaths in Afghanistan is particularly noticeable given its recent history,” read the report.
“Since the peak of violence in 2018, deaths have fallen by just over 22 percent in a year. This reduction was driven by a decline in terrorist deaths attributed to the Taliban and the Khorasan Chapter of the Islamic State (IS-K) which fell by 18 and 61 percent respectively.”
The report stated that IS-K has faced significant territorial losses in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces following attacks by coalition forces but despite the fall in terrorism deaths, 2019 was still the second deadliest year on record for Afghanistan.
The Taliban were the deadliest terrorist group for the second consecutive year while IS-K was the second deadliest group in the country.
The Taliban ruled Afghanistan until 2001 when US Forces and NATO toppled the regime, which was thought to be harboring Al-Qaeda. After the regime was overthrown, the Taliban regrouped across the border in Pakistan and has since led an insurgency against the government of Afghanistan and the US-led Resolute Support Mission.
But, as highlighted by the report, the Taliban has steadily regained territory across Afghanistan.
As of January 2019, it was estimated that the Taliban controlled territory home to approximately 10 percent of the population.
The report states that the Taliban is active solely in Afghanistan but that the Taliban’s Pakistani affiliate group, Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was responsible for 73 deaths and 30 attacks in Pakistan in 2019, demonstrating a Taliban-related presence outside of Afghanistan.
“In January 2019, the Taliban committed their deadliest terror attack of the year when a suicide bomber and armed assailants targeted a National Directorate for Security (NDS) base in Maydan Shahr district, Wardak, Afghanistan,” the report read.
At least 129 people were killed and 54 people were injured in the attack.
Despite a decline in terrorist deaths from 2018 to 2019, Afghanistan remains the country most impacted for the second consecutive year.
Afghanistan accounted for 41 percent of deaths from terrorism globally, with the Taliban being responsible for 87 percent of these fatalities.
The report stated that during 2019, deaths from terrorism declined by 22 percent, falling to 5,725.
“While this reduction in the number of deaths provides some optimism, it is the second-highest number of deaths recorded from terrorism in Afghanistan since the 2001 US-led invasion.”
In 2019, terrorism was widespread in Afghanistan with terrorist incidents recorded in all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, and deaths recorded in every province except Panjshir. The largest number of deaths from terrorism were recorded in Kunduz province with the majority of deaths attributed to the Taliban.
In 2019, there were 500 deaths in Kunduz province, a 77 percent increase from the prior year.
According to the report, recent losses of territory and fighters, IS-K is believed to still have sleeper cells in cities such as Kabul and Jalalabad.
“The presence of the Khorasan Chapter continues to challenge the Taliban. In 2019, the Khorasan Chapter was active in seven provinces, compared to the Taliban who conducted terror attacks across all of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
“Sixteen clashes were recorded between the Taliban and the Khorasan Chapter in 2019, mostly in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces,” which are located along the Afghanistan and Pakistan border and have served as operational bases for the IS-K since the group’s inception in 2015.
In 2019, Afghanistan was not only the country most affected by terrorism it also had the highest economic cost of terrorism, equivalent to 16.7 percent of its GDP, read the report.
No other country in 2019 experienced a cost of terrorism greater than four percent of its GDP.
For the full report CLICK HERE
Ten Australian soldiers fired after release of war crimes report
Australia has issued termination notices to at least 10 special forces soldiers after the release of a report last week that found credible evidence of unlawful killings of 39 unarmed Afghan prisoners and civilians, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said on Thursday.
The report stated that 19 Australian soldiers were involved in the killings however, none were identified byt have been referred for possible prosecution.
However, ABC reported that 10 soldiers have been formally advised that they will be dismissed.
This comes after reports emerged late Wednesday that families of the victims have called for the alleged perpetrators to be tried in Afghanistan.
Some have also welcomed the possibility of compensation for the deaths of their family members.
“I need justice and also expect compensation for the loss and pain they have caused us,” Abdul Latif from Sarkhume village in Uruzgan province told ABC.
“If justice is done according to our Islamic law – because these crimes were committed in Afghanistan – these soldiers should be prosecuted according to Islamic law. If it is according to [Australian] law, they must imprison them for life,” said Abdul Latif, whose father Haji Sardar was found dead after a special forces raid. “We want both justice and compensation.”
The report meanwhile recommended that where there was “credible information” that an Afghan had been unlawfully killed, Australia should compensate the family before waiting for criminal liability to be established.
“This will be an important step in rehabilitating Australia’s international reputation, in particular with Afghanistan, and it is simply the right thing to do,” the report said.
But Australian legal experts say it is very unlikely any trials can be held outside Australia.
“The only way in which an Afghanistan prosecution could take place is if Australia waived the immunity, which is most unlikely,” Donald Rothwell, professor of international law at ANU told ABC.
“That would then also raise legal issues with respect to extradition.”
