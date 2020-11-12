Sport
Ariana television signs deal to air MMA contests
Ariana television clinched the broadcasting rights on Thursday in Kabul for the Hosharafu Fighting Championships (HFC) Mixed Martial Arts Organization and promoter of Pro-Fights.
The MMA competition, which will soon be launched in Kabul, will be broadcast live every two months on Ariana television.
“This time we decided to sign an agreement with the HFC so that we promote figures who are working hard at local and provincial levels in the MMA sport,” said head of Ariana television, Khushal Asefi.
MMA fighters will take part in these contests after advancing through at least three earlier stages of tournaments.
One of the key goals of the contests is to improve the skills of fighters and to encourage the youth to also take up mixed martial arts as a sport.
The HFC MMA organization, which is affiliated to the International Hosharafu Federation, has meanwhile appointed Nasrat Akhondzada as the Official Representative of HFC International Organization in Afghanistan.
Akhondzada is authorized to organize HFC events. The international body said: “We wish him and his team all the best in promoting Mixed Martial Arts in his country.”
