Ariana Television Network to air Olympics after securing broadcast rights

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2021)

Ariana Television Network is very excited and honored to have secured the rights to broadcast this year’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Afghanistan.

The deal, signed recently, will see millions of Afghans tune in to Ariana Television Network and FM 93.5 to watch the world’s greatest sporting event unfold over the next three weeks.

Despite having been delayed by a year due to COVID-19, the Tokyo Olympics is being billed as the “biggest and most impactful media event ever” and for three weeks, Afghan sports fans will be treated to mostly live broadcasts of a wide variety of sporting events.

Our coverage of these Olympics will start on Friday – when we broadcast the spectacular Opening Ceremony from 3pm through to 6.30pm and on Saturday, we will cover Taekwondo, Boxing and Basketball live, from 9am to 4.30pm.

Highlights for Sunday include a football match between Egypt and Argentina which we will broadcast live from 12 noon while another exciting football match on Sunday will see Germany and Saudi Arabia come up against each other. We will broadcast this live from 3.30pm.

Our live coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will extend through to August 8, culminating in yet another spectacular event – this time the Closing Event starting at 2:45pm.

A full broadcast schedule will be posted to our website before the start of the Tokyo Olympics this weekend. So be sure to watch this space for more updates.

This year, meanwhile, Afghanistan is proud to have five athletes, four men and one woman, competing in the National Team and another three Afghans who are competing in the Refugee Team.