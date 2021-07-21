Sport
Ariana Television Network to air Olympics after securing broadcast rights
Ariana Television Network is very excited and honored to have secured the rights to broadcast this year’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Afghanistan.
The deal, signed recently, will see millions of Afghans tune in to Ariana Television Network and FM 93.5 to watch the world’s greatest sporting event unfold over the next three weeks.
Despite having been delayed by a year due to COVID-19, the Tokyo Olympics is being billed as the “biggest and most impactful media event ever” and for three weeks, Afghan sports fans will be treated to mostly live broadcasts of a wide variety of sporting events.
Our coverage of these Olympics will start on Friday – when we broadcast the spectacular Opening Ceremony from 3pm through to 6.30pm and on Saturday, we will cover Taekwondo, Boxing and Basketball live, from 9am to 4.30pm.
Highlights for Sunday include a football match between Egypt and Argentina which we will broadcast live from 12 noon while another exciting football match on Sunday will see Germany and Saudi Arabia come up against each other. We will broadcast this live from 3.30pm.
Our live coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will extend through to August 8, culminating in yet another spectacular event – this time the Closing Event starting at 2:45pm.
A full broadcast schedule will be posted to our website before the start of the Tokyo Olympics this weekend. So be sure to watch this space for more updates.
This year, meanwhile, Afghanistan is proud to have five athletes, four men and one woman, competing in the National Team and another three Afghans who are competing in the Refugee Team.
COVID-19
Olympics-Athlete COVID-19 infections rise in Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported three new cases of COVID-19 infection among athletes, up from one new case a day earlier, as the population of the athlete’s village swells ahead of the start of the pandemic-hit Games next week.
Organisers reported 10 new cases connected to the Olympics including media, contractors and other personnel, down from 15 on Saturday.
An International Olympic Committee member from South Korea tested positive for the coronavirus on landing in Tokyo. Ryu Seung-min, a former Olympic athlete, is vaccinated, reflecting the infection risk even from vaccinated attendees.
Infection rates are climbing among the general population of the capital, topping 1,000 new cases for four consecutive days. Polls show many Japanese oppose holding the Games with the influx of overseas visitors it entails.
COVID-19
First COVID case found at athletes’ village, stoking fears ahead of Olympics
Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Saturday a person has tested positive for COVID-19 at the athletes’ village, the first case at a site where most competitors will be staying, raising new doubts over promises of a “safe and secure” Games.
The organisers confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive during a routine test on Friday, Reuters reported.
The person’s nationality was not revealed due to privacy concerns.
The Summer Olympics are taking place from 23 July to 8 August 2021.
Sport
Women’s interest in Games on the rise – research report
Interest in the Olympic Games among women is rising, with nearly as many women as men now keen on the sports extravaganza due to begin in the Japanese capital at the end of next week, according to research released on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Data analytics company Nielsen Sports said 45% of women in the world’s largest economies have shown interest in the Games, which this year run from July 23 to Aug. 8, though with no spectators in venues due to coronavirus restrictions.
That figure is just three percentage points lower than the number of men who were interested in the event, which was postponed for a year due to the pandemic, when the survey was conducted in May.
“The Olympics provide a unifying moment with countries and athletes coming together to compete in what is the world’s largest sporting event,” said Lynsey Douglas, who is head of brands at Nielsen Sports.
“Although this year’s Olympics in Tokyo will be different from previous Games in many ways, the potential they bring to elevate gender equality in sport remains critical.
“With nearly equal medal opportunities for men and women, the Olympics provides the most gender balanced fan base among major events.”
According to Nielsen’s research, the Olympic Games is the world’s most popular sporting event, with 47% of respondents in 13 of the 15 wealthiest nations interested or very interested in the Summer Games, Reuters reported.
That figure far surpasses the next most-popular non-Olympic event, the NBA, which sees 33% of people expressing an interest. But only 17% of women are interested in the U.S. basketball league.
The Tokyo Olympics will see an increase in medals awarded to women as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) edges closer to gender parity.
Women’s events will account for 156 gold medals and 494 of the medals available in Tokyo while men’s events will account for 165 gold out of a total of 530.
The IOC has also introduced additional mixed events in which more women could win medals.
