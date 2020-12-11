Latest News
Ariana News presenter killed in suicide attempt
Afghan Journalist and Ariana News anchor, Fardin Amini, was killed in a suicide attempt Friday morning in Kabul, the Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed.
Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the MoI stated in a tweet that based on evidence, Amini has committed suicide by cutting his neck with a sharp edge stone.
The incident took place in a town, Sharak-e-Munshi Mir Ghulam, in Kabul city at around 10 am Friday, police confirmed.
“He was speaking on phone and got out of his car run toward the mountain and found a stone then began to cut his throat with a sharp stone,” Arian tweeted.
A video clip shared on social media shows Amini covered with blood but still alive, and several policemen are struggling to help him.
Meanwhile, Arian added that Amini was taken to the Emergency Hospital of Kabul, “and he lost life at the hospital.”
Arian emphasized that the cases would be investigated thoroughly.
This comes a day after gunmen opened fire and killed Malalai Maiwand, a radio and television journalist, in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province.
EU condemns violence in Afghanistan, Urges Permanent ceasefire
Delegation of the European Union (EU) to the United Nations strongly condemned the high level of violence in Afghanistan, said the EU statement at the 75th United Nations General Assembly Vote on the General Assembly resolution on Afghanistan.
The EU also called for a permanent ceasefire in the country “to save Afghans from the meaningless suffering.”
“The EU and its Member States strongly condemn the horrific levels of violence in Afghanistan, which have continued, and in certain aspects even increased, after the Doha Agreement and the beginning of the intra-Afghan direct negotiations,” read the statement. “We call for an immediate, permanent, and comprehensive ceasefire.”
According to the EU, there is a historic opportunity for peace and stability in Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan is at an important juncture. There is a historic opportunity for peace and stability that all Afghans long for after decades of immense human suffering. Only an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process can lead to durable peace,” added the statement.
The EU also blamed the Taliban for deadly attacks across the country.
“The Taliban continue to perpetrate an unacceptable number of deadly attacks all over the country, including in urban areas, causing substantial civilian losses. This brutality runs counter to the Taliban’s stated commitment to peace and to the declared sincerity of their participation in on-going peace talks. The legitimacy of any leadership in Afghanistan starts with respecting the lives of the Afghan people. Those responsible for acts of horrific violence against civilians cannot be Afghanistan’s leaders of tomorrow nor partners of the international community,” said the statement.
The EU said that support of the EU and its Member States is conditional and depend on the progress the Afghan peace process.
This comes as recently targeted attacks and violence have been increased in Afghanistan.
Business
Daikundi woman starts up aloe vera farm
Jamila Sultani, chairwoman of the Nili city Women’s Council, in Daikundi province is making waves with her new industry – the local cultivation of aloe vera.
With the help of the Daikundi department of agriculture, Sultani was able to build a second greenhouse for the plants, after having built the first one herself.
Sultani started her project after getting young aloe vera plants from Kabul and is the first person to farm this plant in the province.
According to local agriculture officials, Daikundi’s climate is well suited to growing the succulent which has a broad spectrum of uses – including medicinal uses and its used in some energy drinks.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL)
Had initiated greenhouse projects in three provinces in the past few years in a bid to provide farmers with an alternative to growing poppies.
Last year an aloe vera processing factory was inaugurated in Herat province. This plant is able to process at least 10 tons of the plant on a daily basis.
According to factory officials at least $2 million has been invested in the plant which is located in the industrial park in the city of Herat.
Balkh poultry industry starting to reap the benefits of govt programs
The Balkh Provincial Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock says that chicken farming in the province has increased dramatically in the past few years and currently there are about 10.45 million chickens hatched in the province annually.
The department said that feed for the egg-laying hens and broilers (chickens bred for meat production) has also become a key industry in the poultry sector in the province.
This sector has also grown exponentially over the past five years as a result of support and cooperation from the provincial directorate of agriculture, officials said.
Mohammad Salam Saye, head of the Balkh Agriculture Directorate said so far more than $15 million has been invested in the poultry sector in the province.
Currently, there are more than 1,000 small, medium and large poultry farms in Balkh province and about 15 tons of chicken meat is sold on the market daily, while about 20 million eggs are laid annually in the province.
According to the department, some chickens are imported by farmers from Pakistan, Iran and Uzbekistan to produce meat.
Saye meanwhile said that Balkh poultry farms meet the province’s market demand for chicken and at the same time, chicken meat is exported from Balkh to neighboring provinces.
Poultry farmers say that with the onset of winter, production of chicken for consumer use will decline mainly due to the high cost of electricity.
Government implemented a tariff system on imported chicken and eggs a few years ago in order to boost the local sector – a move that has since started to pay off.
