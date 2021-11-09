Ariana Airlines resumes flights to Dubai from Kabul

(Last Updated On: November 9, 2021)

Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed flights from Kabul to Dubai on Monday, reopening a heavily used international route that had been suspended since the Western-backed government collapsed in August.

Ariana will operate daily flights, charging $550 for a one-way ticket, the state-run airline said on its Facebook page.

A spokesman said there had been heavy demand for tickets on the first flight.

Dubai will be the only international destination offered by Ariana for the time being.

Some charter services have been flying to Kabul but normally scheduled commercial flights have remained suspended.