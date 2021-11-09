Business
Ariana Airlines resumes flights to Dubai from Kabul
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed flights from Kabul to Dubai on Monday, reopening a heavily used international route that had been suspended since the Western-backed government collapsed in August.
Ariana will operate daily flights, charging $550 for a one-way ticket, the state-run airline said on its Facebook page.
A spokesman said there had been heavy demand for tickets on the first flight.
Dubai will be the only international destination offered by Ariana for the time being.
Some charter services have been flying to Kabul but normally scheduled commercial flights have remained suspended.
Business
China agrees to process visas for Afghan traders
Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu has pledged to start processing visas for Afghan traders to visit China, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday.
This comes after Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with China’s ambassador Wang on Saturday in Kabul, a ministry spokesman said.
“IEA acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Wang Yu, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul this evening The meeting focused on bilateral relations, recent Afghan-Chinese Foreign Minister meeting, joint trade and particularly the export of Afghan pine nuts to China,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.
“In response to Muttaqi’s request, the Chinese ambassador pledged to facilitate necessary visa services for Afghan traders. Minister Muttaqi thanked China for its efforts towards expanding political and trade relations between the two countries,” Balkhi further tweeted.
The meeting comes days after the first shipment of Afghan pine nuts was exported to China since the takeover of Afghanistan by the IEA in mid-August.
Business
Afghan carpet industry struggling amid ongoing trade crisis
Afghan carpet sellers said on Saturday that their sales have declined and that it has become difficult to export to international markets.
They said that with international relations, including trade, at a standstill and uncertainties in transport, business, and sales have been hit hard as their primary market is foreign buyers.
Shafiqullah Mohammadi, a carpet shop employee stated: “Our international trade relations are suspended and we have suffered a lot because of this.”
“We used to send our carpets to Asian and European countries, but now we cannot,” he added.
“We still have products, but our sales are very low. We used to sell three or four carpets a day, but now we sell that number a week. Yes, we accept that we are safe and away from suicide attacks, but our request to the Islamic Emirate is not to underestimate carpets, because carpets are Afghanistan’s industry and identity,” said carpet shop employee Mohibullah Kohi.
Billions of dollars in international aid have also dried up since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took Kabul on August 15. Billions more in foreign currency reserves are locked up in vaults in the West.
Business
First convoy of trucks from Uzbekistan arrives in Pakistan via Torkham
The first consignment of goods trucked from Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan arrived at Torkham crossing on Wednesday.
Four trucks, carrying yarn, were welcomed by Pakistan’s National Security Advisor, Moeed Yusuf; Advisor to Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood; a visiting five-member delegation o Uzbek officials headed by National Security Advisor Lt Gen Victor Makhmudov, and other Pakistani officials.
Addressing officials present, Yousaf said the arrival of the consignment was in line with Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen ties with all neighboring and regional countries including Uzbekistan.
This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit in July to Uzbekistan, where a number of trade agreements were signed, including one giving Uzbekistan access to its ports through Afghanistan.
In return, Pakistani traders will be able to export their products to Central Asian markets.
