Ariana Afghan Airlines ‘loses $1m’ after Boeing impounded in Russia

(Last Updated On: March 11, 2021)

Ariana Afghan Airlines officials claim they have lost about $1 million in 24 days after one of its aircraft was seized by Russian officials for reportedly violating international aviation regulations.

According to airline officials the Boeing 737 was impounded by Russian customs officials after allegedly taking off from an airport before clearance was given.

They said the matter has now been handed over to a Russian court.

The officials stated that they have requested help from various government departments to secure the return of their aircraft but nothing has yet been done.

They said they have called on the Foreign Ministry for help and the Finance Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority.

The Civil Aviation Authority meanwhile said it has raised the issue with Russian officials three times. They claim the Boeing will only be released once a court has reviewed the case.

Ariana Airlines says however that this has put enormous strain on the company as it is now down to only one operational aircraft.

The officials said they recently sold off one plane to Bakhtar Airlines and another has been grounded due to technical problems.