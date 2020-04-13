Ariana Afghan Airlines faces financial crisis as COVID-19 looms

(Last Updated On: April 13, 2020)

As per some pieces of evidence received by Ariana News, Ariana Afghan Airlines has fired 40% of its employees while decrementing the payrolls for the remaining employees up to 30%.

Some members of parliament criticize Ariana Afghan Airlines for firing its employees considering it an illegal act. They urge the government to financially support this service company and save jobs.

The COVID-19 has wilted the only governmental airline company in Afghanistan.

The CEO of Ariana Afghan Airlines said that just in the first three months of 2020, the company had suffered a loss of seven million USD due to limited flights and that now efforts were underway to make up for the loss.

Alem Shah Ibrahimi, the CEO of Ariana Afghan Airlines, said, “We terminating our employees because we have walked into financial crisis, and we will pay others at least 30% of their salaries. We have to manage the crisis and not let the company go bankrupt.”

Some legal bodies believe that the financial crisis cannot justify firing employees, especially when COVID-19 has hit people financially.

The evidence shows that Ariana Afghan Airline suggests allocating six million dollars to establish Bakhtar Airlines, although the airline is suffering from the crisis.

Therefore, the authorities have come under criticism for not financially supporting the almost bankrupt Ariana Afghan Airlines, and instead, are trying to establish another airline company.

Although Ariana Afghan Airlines is going through its hard time, with having 40% of its workers sacked, it still conducts domestic flights transporting service workers – meaning, it could be making money.

Moreover, the airline is trying to help import important goods from other countries to Afghanistan.

The government is expected to financially support the service and private businesses to help overcome the crisis derived from the COVID-19 pandemic.