Business
Arghandiwal warns about 40% of customs revenue being embezzled
Afghanistan’s acting finance minister said on Sunday that up to 40 percent of the country’s customs revenue is being embezzled, adding this prevents the country from becoming self-sufficient.
Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, the acting minister, said while handing over the draft budget for the next fiscal year that Afghanistan will be self-reliant if revenue generated through customs taxes is regulated.
“Unfortunately up to 40 percent of the country’s revenue is being embezzled. We are trying to prevent corruption by installing scanners,” said Arghandiwal.
Some members of the Meshrano Jirga, (Upper House of Parliament) said government is not willing to implement their commitments and is not focused on big projects.
“The commitments that government make are not implemented yet, they are lying. Development projects are not being implemented,” said Gul Ahmad Azami, a senator.
On the other hand, Hadi Muslimyar, leader of the Meshrano Jirga, said they will complete their review of the draft soon in the near future.
“We will complete our review about the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year before taking a decision about the budget in parliament,” said Muslimyar.
This comes after Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) said earlier that between 50 percent and 70 percent of state revenue is being embezzled because of wide-spread corruption in the Afghan government
Business
Cabinet approves draft national budget for fiscal year 1400
Afghanistan’s Cabinet this week approved the draft national budget for the next fiscal year, the Presidential Palace confirmed Thursday.
At the same meeting, Cabinet also approved adjustments to the Public Finance and Expenditure Management Regulation, a draft plan of hydrocarbons regulation, draft statute of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (the Afghan power company), and draft law on cadastre.
In most countries, legal systems have developed around original administrative systems and use cadastre to define the dimensions and location of land parcels in legal documents.
The cabinet also approved a request by the Ministry of Economy to approve a $3.4 million dollar aid package from USAID to fight coronavirus.
In addition, Cabinet approved a request by the ministries of finance and higher education to transfer $1.5 million, not spent by the counter-narcotics unit, to help fund construction of the Helmand University.
Business
Ghani meets with ADB executives to discuss Afghanistan’s priorities
Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Shixin Chen and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday discussed ADB’s ongoing and planned assistance for the country’s development and infrastructure priorities, including efforts to support the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic recovery.
According to Chen: “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, including the people of Afghanistan. However, 2020 also has the potential to bring new hope and opportunities for the country, including with the peace talks and the upcoming 2020 Afghanistan Conference.”
In a statement issued by ADB, Chen added: “This year has also brought an important commitment from our Asian Development Fund donors to continue the special allocation for Afghanistan during 2021–2024. This will help improve the lives of Afghans by addressing critical socioeconomic constraints and support important development agendas, including the post-COVID-19 recovery.”
Chen, who was joined in the meeting by other ADB officials, commended Afghanistan’s efforts to support economic development and manage the severe impact of COVID-19 on the people and economy.
ADB has supported Afghanistan’s efforts to fight coronavirus through a $40 million emergency assistance grant.
This grant has enabled an integrated approach to improve patient treatment and management through the construction of hospitals and medical facilities, provision of essential medicines and medical equipment, and capacity development of frontline health workers.
Ghani in turn expressed his appreciation for ADB’s support for infrastructure development, regional integration, and reform priorities and also thanked the ADB for its timely support to the country’s fight against COVID-19.
Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh and ADB Governor for Afghanistan and Acting Minister of Finance Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal also attended the meeting.
Discussions also focused on areas for future ADB assistance, including regional connectivity projects such as Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline and Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridors 5 and 6 Road and Border Services Improvement Project.
Ghani emphasized the importance of regional cooperation to lift Afghanistan’s economy and requested ADB’s support for regional cooperation programs in energy and transport sectors.
ADB is one of Afghanistan’s largest development partners and has provided $5.9 billion in assistance since 2002.
Business
ADB provides financial aids to enhance Agricultural Productivity in Afghanistan
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday has approved an $18.28 million grant as additional financing for a project that aims to enhance agricultural productivity in northeast Afghanistan.
According to the ADB statement, the additional financing for the Panj–Amu River Basin Sector Project will improve access to water and enhance the resilience of watersheds to disaster and climate risks by expanding project activities in the provinces of Badakhshan, Kunduz, and Takhar. It will also help improve water access and management in six additional provinces: Samangan, Baghlan, Bamyan, Panjshir, Parwan, and Wardak.
“The additional financing will support the expansion of forestry and rangeland protection from 10,000 hectares to 27,760 hectares; installation of physical infrastructure and revegetation and reforestation; improvements in water availability to rural households for irrigation and other uses; and preparation of watershed resource management plans,” read the statement.
“Agriculture remains a major engine of growth for Afghanistan and plays an important role in improving the lives of the Afghan people,” said ADB Senior Project Officer Mohammad Hanif Ayubi. “This additional financing will help Afghanistan in its recovery from COVID-19 by improving water availability for irrigated agriculture and creating more employment opportunities for rural communities.”
The Panj–Amu River Basin is a major production center for wheat, rice, vegetables, and fruit. Increasing agricultural productivity in the area is expected to help address food insecurity and increase per capita incomes in rural communities.
ADB has committed more than $879 million in grants (including ADB-administered cofinancing) in the agriculture, natural resources, and rural development sectors in Afghanistan since 2002.
