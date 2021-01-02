Latest News
ARG states Ghani has the right to summarily dismiss a minister
Following questions raised over the legitimacy of President Ashraf Ghani’s move to fire public health minister Ahmad Jawad Osmani this week, the Presidential Palace (ARG) stated the president has the authority to dismiss senior government officials as he sees fit.
Osmani was fired this week after a number of public health ministry officials were arrested on charges of corruption.
ARG noted in the statement: “According to Article 64, Item 11 of the Constitution of Afghanistan, the President has the authority to appoint and dismiss senior government officials. The constitution is clear on this.”
ARG also confirmed that Osmani was fired on December 31 as per presidential Decree 13969.
The decision does not need to be “further discussed or reviewed,” read the statement adding that an acting minister would soon be appointed.
Earlier in the week, ARG stated Osmani had resigned but in a video message Osmani refuted the claim and said he had been asked to step down but had refused.
He stated the “president asked me to resign and I told him there are no legal obstacles to me continuing my work. But today a letter has been sent from the Administration Office [of the president] stating as if the resignation as minister of public health has been approved… this is a political plot.”
Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of Jamiat Party Atta Mohammad Noor slammed Ghani over the move and said “Ghani’s act was illegal and against the [principles of] democracy.”
Noor said his party is holding consultations over Ghani’s move and will announce its “stance” at a later stage.
Taliban has no plans for governance: Mansoor
Abdul Hafiz Mansoor, a member of government’s negotiating team, said on Saturday the Taliban has no plan in place to govern, but their “power-hungry and narrow-minded spirit has not changed.”
Speaking at a roundtable discussion on the first round of peace talks and its future prospects Mansoor said the Taliban are eager to rule but have no operational plans to govern.
The discussion was organized by the Afghan Institute for Strategic Studies (AISS).
Mansoor, and Hossain Ramouz, a university lecturer, were speakers at the session.
Mansoor said “we have to move towards an interim government while maintaining the current” system adding that preserving the current achievements and values of the past 20 years is a must.
“By preserving the framework of the system and human values, we have to move towards an interim government, and the structure of this government must be a Chancellery,” Mansoor said.
According to him, Taliban are not a political group, but they want power.
“The mentality of the Taliban has not changed at all, the Taliban still has a militaristic sense and thinks they can achieve power through war.”
Ramouz said that the version of Sharia introduced by the Taliban would not be a good development model.
“The Taliban must abandon totalitarianism, because it is not possible, and both negotiators must agree to merge the republic and the Emirate, but we need to first have a clear definition of the Taliban’s Emirate,” Ramouz said.
Meanwhile, referring to the challenges the negotiating team faced in the peace talks with Taliban Mansoor said: “The Taliban does not accept anything called a republic or a government. The Taliban want to launch a religious game (Shia and Sunni).”
Mansoor also said that the Taliban think the women in the government’s negotiating team are only symbolic.
“Issues about women cannot be just on paper, women must be at the table. The Taliban think the women in the government’s negotiating team are symbolic, but they [women] have shown that they are taking strong steps to defend their rights and humanity,” Mansoor said.
Mansoor also said that the Taliban are not a religious movement nor can they justify their war.
“The Taliban is not a religious movement because they [Taliban] are not ready for a religious debate in any area, and their war has no religious justification and is not defendable,” Mansoor added.
He also raised concerns over differences of opinion between the government and the High Council of National Reconciliation.
“There are differences of opinion between the government and the High Council of National Reconciliation that need to be addressed as soon as possible.”
Mansoor also blamed the Taliban for the recent attacks on journalists.
“There is no doubt that the Taliban are involved in the recent killing and assassination of journalists,” Mansoor added.
Bismillah Adil, a Ghor journalist, was gunned down in a targeted attack on Friday.
Adil’s death is the latest in a string of targeted killings of media workers, civil society activists, and civil servants who have been systematically killed over the past few months.
In just two months, five journalists have been killed in the country in what is perceived as a ploy to silence the free media in the country.
Afghan acting-minister calls for protection of Afghan media workers
Tahir Zahir, the acting minister of information and culture Saturday called on the international community for ensuring a safer environment for Afghan media workers.
Addressing a conference about targeted attacks on journalists and media workers, Zahir stated that the ministry would send a letter to the international community in this regard.
“We are sending a letter of appeal to the EU and the UN Mission in Afghanistan to put pressure on the other sides and the terrorist groups behind the killings of journalists to stop killing journalists,” Zahir told the event.
Zahir also called on the government to protect journalists and media workers.
“Ensuring the security of all citizens, especially the security of journalists, is the responsibility of the Ministry of Interior. The expectation is that the public space will be secure,” Zahir added.
Zahir also said that the negotiators of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan should inform the other side [apparently he means the Taliban] to stop targeting journalists.
“The Ministry of Peace must warn the other side whether or not to take responsibility for attacking the journalists, they [Taliban] are responsible,” Zahir said.
Adil, a journalist, was gunned down in a targeted attack on Friday in Ghor province.
However, Adil’s assassination is the latest in a string of targeted killings of media workers, civil society activists, and civil servants who have been systematically killed over the past few months.
In just two months, five journalists have been killed in the country in what is perceived as a ploy to silence the free media in the country.
No group has claimed responsibility for any of the killings, and while the Taliban reject claims of any involvement, many officials and organizations have blamed the group for this new “scare tactic.”
Meanwhile, the French Embassy in Kabul a day after the assassination of Adil stated:” Those who sustain a high level of violence in the country hold a responsibility in these killings. The Taliban must demonstrate their will to reach peace through dialogue. They must agree to a ceasefire.”
Afghanistan Olympic Committee optimistic about Tokyo 2020
Afghanistan National Olympic Committee on Saturday expressed its hope for the coming Tokyo Olympics game ahead in July.
“We are working hard to have our talented athletes on the field to once again honor Afghanistan with an Olympic medal,” the committee said in a tweet.
This comes after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that the delayed Tokyo Olympics would go ahead in July 2021.
“The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held this summer,” Suga said in a written statement for the New Year, describing the event as a symbol of world unity.
“We will make steady preparations to realize a safe and secure tournament,” Suga added.
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito appealed to the public to work together through the pandemic in a videotaped New Year’s Day address to the nation released on Friday. Wionews reported.
“I am wishing from my heart that everyone can move forward during this hard time by supporting and helping one another,” he said in the address, which was released in place of an annual public appearance by the imperial family during the New Year holidays.
The event was canceled this year because of the COVID -19 pandemic.
