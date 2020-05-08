Elections
Arg, Sapidar likely to reach political agreement
(Last Updated On: May 8, 2020)
Continue Reading
Elections
Final steps on negotiations to resolve political tensions
(Last Updated On: May 7, 2020)
Elections
Optimism about resolving political tensions in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 6, 2020)
Elections
optimism about resolve of political impasse in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 8, 2020)
Elections5 mins ago
Arg, Sapidar likely to reach political agreement
COVID-191 hour ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 215 new cases, total 3778
COVID-194 hours ago
Bayat Group, AWCC continue disinfecting Kabul city
Latest News4 hours ago
Barcelona players test negative for Coronavirus
Business5 hours ago
UN appeals financial aid for vulnerable countries
Latest News1 week ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbana1 week ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Latest News1 week ago
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Latest News1 week ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Latest News1 week ago
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
Elections5 mins ago
Arg, Sapidar likely to reach political agreement
Morning News Show9 hours ago
Morning News Show: Stressing the importance of violence reduction in Afghanistan
Sola24 hours ago
Sola: Khalilzad’s effort to kick start the intra-Afghan talks
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Afghan traders express concerns over tariffs increase
COVID-191 day ago
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Uncertainty about international funds to Afghanistan to fight pandemic
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban allowing girls’ schools in rural Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Stefano Pontecorvo appointed as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Coronavirus: Bayat Foundation donates food supplies in Khost
-
Featured4 days ago
Bayat Foundation aid distribution continues – Nangarhar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Citizens do not follow quarantine rules – Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Arg to Taliban: No peace without “reduction in violence”
-
COVID-194 days ago
Coronavirus Afghanistan; cases rise to 2,894