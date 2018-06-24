Arg Rejects Reports of PPS Raid on Minister Osmani’s Office

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2018 5:52 pm)

The Presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi on Sunday rejected reports suggesting that President Protective Service (PPS) guards have locked and sealed off the Water and Energy Minister’s office.

Earlier today, a report emerged that presidential guards have locked and sealed the office of Ali Ahmad Osmani, the Water, and Energy Minister and have escorted him to his house.

But a close aide to Minister Osmani told Ariana News that the Minister hasn’t shown to his office since last Wednesday.

According to the source, Minister Osmani didn’t show up to his office after a senior official from the National Directorate of Security urged him last week to stay home until the return of the National Unity Government Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

About two weeks ago, President Ashraf Ghani fired Minister Osmani when Chief Executive Abdullah was traveling abroad and appointed one of his deputies as acting Minister.

Immediately the Chief Executive reinstated him saying Osmani is one of the successful and active ministers of the government and the majority of the projects in the Ministry of Energy and Water have been inaugurated or due to be inaugurated under the management of Mr. Osmani.

Abdullah said Osmani will remain in his position and the issue will be resolved in line with the agreement for the formation of the unity government.

A day after the announcement of his dismissal, the sacked Minister signed the contract of Daikundi solar power project that worth more than 13 million USD.

Apparently, the relations between President Ashraf Ghani and Minister Osmani have been deteriorated after he has refused to work under the supervision of an advisor to the President.