AREU Presented Findings of Natural Resource Management

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2018 9:19 pm)

The Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU) presented the findings on a number of research papers at an event in Kabul today.

The event was attended by the European Union (EU) Head of Delegation Ambassador Pierre Mayaudon and Minister of Agriculture and Livestock.

The papers were produced by the financial support of the EU and included the Typology of Nomad-Settler Conflict in Afghanistan.

The papers are part of an EU-funded three-pronged research project focusing on Natural Resources Management (NRM).

The event summarized the preliminary findings of the reports and provided the groundwork for discussing follow-ups on specific gaps identified by the reports that require further investigation for formulating concrete policy recommendations.