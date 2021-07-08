Business
APTTA extended for six months: Pakistan’s envoy
Afghanistan and Pakistan on Thursday extended the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) for another six months, said Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan ambassador to Kabul.
According to the Pakistan envoy, the agreement was signed by Pakistan Commerce Minister Razzak Dawood and the Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry Nisar Ghoriani.
“The two Ministers appreciated the increase in trade and exports from both sides. They lauded the excellent work of technical teams noting significant progress in negotiations on the new APTTA. Pakistan side welcomed Afghanistan’s offer to host the 9th APTTCA in Kabul in August,” tweeted Khan.
Khan added that “Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Abdul Razzak Dawood conveyed that he will lead Pakistan delegation to Kabul along with a large delegation of business persons and investors” in order for them to network with their Afghan counterparts on the sidelines of 9th APTTA meeting.
In February, Pakistan approved a three-month extension in its transit trade agreement with Afghanistan.
The arrangement allows Afghanistan access to Pakistani seaports, as well as land routes, to conduct international trade and export Afghan goods to India, Pakistan’s arch-rival. In return, Islamabad gets access through Afghanistan to markets in Central Asian states.
The Pakistani Commerce Ministry told Cabinet members in February that more than 832,000 containers of Afghan transit trade, carrying goods worth $33 billion, had passed through Pakistan during the last 10 years.
It is estimated that 30% of Afghan Transit Trade passes through Pakistan, the ministry noted at the time.
The APTTA was concluded in 2010 after years of effort, with the United States playing the facilitating role at the time, and replaced an outdated agreement dating from 1965.
Business
Govt building security wall around key Herat industrial park
The Afghan government has started construction of a protection wall around the Herat Industrial Town amid a surge in violence across the country.
Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, Industry and Commerce Minister, stated that an 11 kilometer protective wall will be built around the key manufacturing plant.
He said that at the first stage, 6km of the wall will be built.
The project will cost 64 million AFN and will take one year to build.
This comes after factory owners have complained about insecurity at the industrial park.
Meanwhile, a security team is guarding the town. Several watchtowers are also needed to maintain the security of at least 400 factories.
Business
Peace and Self-Sufficiency expo opens in Herat
The sixth expo of domestic products titled “Peace and Self-Sufficiency” opened in western Herat province on Sunday.
Business owners, both men and women, are showcasing their products and hand crafts at the expo which has 215 stalls this year.
Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, Minister of Industry and Commerce, stated that 40 expos have been held in the last four months, adding that more than $200 million has also been invested in industrial estates.
“We got more than $200 million investments and inaugurations as you have witnessed. Many of them [investments] were in Herat and five factories were inaugurated,” Ghoryani said.
Afghan factories can produce at least 27 items in Herat that could address the needs of local markets but the factory owners accused the government of neglecting them and allowing similar products to be imported from outside the country and sold at a cheaper price.
“The government has not supported us so far. We want to show the government that supporting [domestic production] is their obligation and responsibility,” said Hamidullah Khadim, Head of Herat’s chamber of industries and mines.
The exhibition will be open to the public for ten days.
Business
Afghanistan holds successful one-day product expo in China
The Ministry of Trade and Industry held a one day expo of Afghan products in Beijing in China on Sunday, the ministry said.
The exhibition, titled Afghan Bazaar, showcased goods by a number of local companies including carpets, saffron and jewelry and handicrafts.
The expo was warmly welcomed by hundreds of visitors, including Chinese officials, ambassadors, foreign diplomats living in Beijing, representatives of Chinese chambers of commerce and trade unions, Chinese businessmen and a large number of Beijing citizens.
An estimated 800 people flocked to the expo Sunday, said the ministry.
This expo provided a good opportunity to introduce and market Afghanistan’s goods and aimed to pave the way for stronger trade ties between the two countries, the ministry said.
“This year, expos will be held in regional countries and around the world, and the ministry is also in talks with officials of foreign ministries of trade in the region and the world under the name of Afghan Bazaar [to promote export of] the country’s products,” read the statement.
The expo was held in cooperation with the embassy of Afghanistan on the occasion of the opening of the Afghan Chamber of Culture in Beijing.
