Science & Technology
Apple upgrades iPhone SE and iPad Air, launches Mac Studio
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Tuesday launched a low cost 5G iPhone SE, the cheapest of its kind, that would directly compete with rivals in the mid-range smartphone market and give the world’s most valuable company a chance to woo consumers on a budget.
At the event, titled “Peek Performance”, Apple also introduced its fastest chipset, a brand new high-performance computer and brought nearly all of its devices on the 5G bandwagon.
iPHONE SE – FASTER, BETTER, CHEAPER
It is the first update to iPhone SE since 2020 and it will now come with 5G and a faster A15 Bionic chip.
The $429 phone gives Apple a better chance to compete with industry leaders Samsung, Xiaomi and others in the mid-range smartphone market and bring more users looking for faster connectivity on the Apple ecosystem.
In comparison, iPhone 13 with 5G, which was launched last year, starts at $799. The previous iPhone SE had a $399 price tag.
The new iPhone SE will start shipping from March 18.
IPAD REFRESH
The iPad Air gets its first refresh in two years with a new design, 5G connectivity and a faster M1 chipset found in MacBooks.
The advanced chip would make the device two times faster than the best-selling laptop in its range, Apple claimed. The iPad is priced at $599 and will be available from March 18.
“MONSTER” CHIP
Apple launched a new in-house chip, M1 Ultra, made by fusing two M1 Max chips, previously Apple’s most powerful chip for MacBooks. The chip is twice as fast and will be loaded in the newly launched Mac Studio.
BRAND NEW MAC STUDIO
Apple launched “Mac Studio,” a powerful high performance computer for musicians, video editors and filmmakers.
Mac Studio uses the M1 Max chip, which is 3.4 times faster than iMac, while the one with M1 Ultra is 80% faster than Apple’s top Mac Pro.
With the 27-inch, 5-K retina display “Studio Display,” the MacStudio looks similar to the MacMini, and can be tucked under the display.
Mac Studio, a first of its kind, is priced at $1,999 for the version with the M1 chip and costs as high as $3,999 for the M1 Ultra loaded computer. Studio Display is priced at $1,599.
Microsoft unveils fourth data center in India
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) unveiled its fourth data centre in India on Monday, betting on rising digital consumption in one of its fastest-growing markets, Reuters reported.
Microsoft India head Anant Maheshwari said the company was making long-term investments in the country, although he declined to confirm reports by local media of a $2 billion price tag for the latest centre.
“A public cloud data center is not a onetime investment, it is a continuous investment that we have,” Maheshwari told Reuters. “In the last two years, we doubled the capacity in the existing three data centers.”
According to Reuters the overall Indian public cloud services market is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2025, according to research firm IDC.
India’s government has been nudging foreign tech companies to store more of their data locally, a move seen as New Delhi’s attempt to gain stricter oversight of Big Tech firms.
Maheshwari said Microsoft was continuing to grow its workforce in India from 18,000 currently “both through the pandemic and going forward.”
“We already serve more than 340,000 companies in the country,” Maheshwari said.
The new data centre is located in India’s southern state of Telangana, Reuters reported.
The company’s business model, which relies on partners building additional services on top of its cloud platform, Azure, generated business worth about $10 billion in the last five years, Maheshwari said.
Competitors are joining the race in India. Key rival Amazon announced in late 2020 it would spend $2.8 billion to build its second data centre in the country, while Adani Group last year announced plans to build six data centre parks across the country.
Ukrainian websites under ‘nonstop’ attack: cyber watchdog agency
Ukrainian websites have been under nonstop attack from Russian hackers since the Kremlin launched an invasion of the country last month, Kyiv’s cyber watchdog agency said on Saturday.
In a post to Twitter, Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said that “Russian hackers keep on attacking Ukrainian information resources nonstop”.
The agency said that sites belonging to the presidency, parliament, the cabinet, the ministry of defense and the ministry of internal affairs were among those hit by distributed denials of service (DDoS) which work by directing a firehose of traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline, Reuters reported.
The agency said the sites were so far weathering the storm.
“We will endure! On the battlefields and in the cyberspace!” it said.
Russia’s foreign ministry could not be reached for comment. In the past, Russia has denied it has been behind cyber attacks, including ones affecting US elections.
Russian sites have also been hammered with DDoS attacks. Ukraine has called on its hacker underground to help protect critical infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions against Russian troops, Reuters reported.
On Friday Russia’s National Coordinating Center for Computer Incidents said there had been “massive computer attacks” on Russian information resources.
Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media
Russia is blocking Meta Platforms Inc’s (FB.O) Facebook, the country’s communications regulator said on Friday, in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform.
The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, including restrictions in recent days on state-backed channels like RT and the RIA news agency, Reuters reported.
The move is a major escalation in an ongoing confrontation between big tech companies and Russia, which has in recent years issued a slew of fines and hobbled services through slowdowns, Reuters reported.
The tensions have ramped up amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation.”
Tass news agency reported on Friday that Russia has restricted access to Twitter (TWTR.N). Interfax news agency earlier said the service had been blocked.
Twitter Inc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Meta’s head of global affairs Nick Clegg said the company would continue to do everything it could to restore its services.
“Soon millions of ordinary Russian will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.
