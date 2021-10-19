Science & Technology
Apple unveils two new MacBooks, AirPods and a $5 music streaming service
Apple on Monday launched two new MacBook Pro models powered by new in-house Apple Silicon chips as well as a new generation of its AirPods wireless earbuds and a $5-per-month music subscription service.
The new MacBook Pro laptops with 14-inch and 16-inch displays are powered by the new chips. The models eliminated the “Touch Bar” that Apple’s fans had groused about and restored several connectors – including the company’s “MagSafe” power connector – that had disappeared in recent years, angering some of the company’s users, Reuters reported.
Apple said the 14-inch model will start at $1,999 and the 16-inch model will start at $2,499. Both computers will start shipping next week, Apple said.
Apple’s two new high-powered chips are called the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. The chips are meant to have better performance than the company’s previous M1 chips, but do so while using less power than rival chips from firms like Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc .
Johny Srouji, Apple’s chip chief, said the M1 Max chip uses up to 100 watts less power than other high-end laptop chips, which translates to better battery life.
“It’s the most powerful chip we’ve ever built,” Srouji said of the M1 Max.
Before Monday, Apple’s most powerful laptops relied on chips from Intel. The company has already placed a first-generation in-house-designed M1 chip into some MacBooks as well as its Mac Mini and iMac desktop machines, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, Apple’s new AirPods are sweat- and water-resistant for use with workouts and will have some sound features previously found in the higher-end AirPods Pro, Apple said during the launch event. Apple said the new AirPods will cost $179 and start shipping next week.
Apple’s new AirPods are available to order online in the United States and more than 26 other countries and regions starting on Monday. The earphones will be available in stores beginning Oct. 26.
Add-on devices like AirPods tend to be large sellers during holiday shopping seasons and have become one of Apple’s fastest-growing categories, with its home and accessories segment growing 25% to $30.6 billion in Apple’s fiscal 2020.
Science & Technology
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in EU to build ‘metaverse’
Facebook Inc (FB.O) plans to hire 10,000 in the European Union over the next five years, the social media giant said on Monday, to help build the so-called metaverse – a nascent online world where people exist and communicate in shared virtual spaces, Reuters reported.
This would be a significant step the company is taking towards the concept, something top boss Mark Zuckerberg has touted in recent months.
According to the report in September, Facebook committed $50 million towards building the metaverse, where companies like Roblox Corp (RBLX.N) and “Fortnite” maker Epic Games have an early foothold.
The company earlier launched a test of a new virtual-reality remote work app where users of the company’s Oculus Quest 2 headsets can hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves, read the report.
Facebook also said in July it was creating a product team to work on the metaverse which would be part of Facebook Reality Labs, its augmented reality and virtual reality group, Reuters reported.
“This investment (in new jobs) is a vote of confidence in the strength of the European tech industry and the potential of European tech talent,” the company said.
“Europe is hugely important to Facebook.”
Latest News
NASA probe will study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids
💎 Lucy in the sky! Our #LucyMission lifted off at 5:34am ET (9:34 UTC). https://t.co/NWDKkuUO1F pic.twitter.com/dg15ObgLmC
— NASA (@NASA) October 16, 2021
It focuses on the Trojan asteroids, which are two large clumps of space rocks orbiting the sun. One floats ahead of Jupiter and the other behind it.
Scientists believe the rocks are leftovers from the formation of our solar system.
The probe is called “Lucy” and NASA hopes it will help us learn more about our solar system’s history.
The asteroids are also rich in carbon compounds, and may provide insights into organic materials and life on Earth.
Science & Technology
Nokia to release upgraded version of its classic 6310 ‘brick phone’
Nokia releasing an upgraded version of its classic 6310 “brick phone” to mark 20 years since the first original model was released.
The Finnish telecommunications company HMD Global, makers of Nokia devices, said the new version would have the original shape of the classic 6310 with a long battery life.
“The new Nokia 6310 has a host of new features including bigger buttons, zoomed-in menus, a wireless FM radio, and more…all packaged in the iconic shape of the original Nokia 6310,” the Nokia tweeted.
Meanwhile, the long battery life and tough “brick” design remain in place, Nokia said.
But some specifications have been altered for the new model – such as a camera and more memory have also been added to the updated version of the original 6310.
Moreover, the device still features the popular, low-tech game Snake.
The original Nokia 6310 model went on sale in March 2001 and quickly became one of the most popular devices in the world.
The device became popular for its tough “brick” design and long-lasting battery.
Nokia has announced that the new 6310 will first be available for customers in the UK at a cost of £59.99 ($82), news agencies reported.
