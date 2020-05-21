Apple offers faster way to unlock iPhone while wearing face mask

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2020)

Apple has offered a faster way to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask.

In its latest software update for iOS, released on Wednesday, the Apple company addressed a problem many people were facing amid the COVID-19 crisis – a delay in opening their iPhones.

CNN reported, “Previously, if you were using Face ID to open your phone, it would search for your full face but it was likely undetectable due to the mask, forcing you to wait a few seconds before typing in your passcode instead. Now, it will recognize when you’re wearing face protection and give you the option to tap in your passcode immediately.”

Apple also introduces an API which supports apps from public health authorities that notify users if they have come into contact with a person who has Covid-19, CNN added

This is part of an initiative formed with Google in the past month. This will help both the companies to achieve their long-term goal of entering the healthcare industry.

Apple said on Wednesday that the “number” of US states and 22 countries have requested and received access to the API with more expected to join in the coming weeks.