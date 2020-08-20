Latest News
APPF soldier killed, Uzbek national wounded in Balkh ambush
An Afghan Public Protection Force (APPF) soldier was killed and an Uzbek national was wounded after their vehicles came under attack by unknown gunmen in Balkh province.
The Uzbek national, who was not identified by security sources, was an employee of the Hairatan-Uzbekistan Railroad project.
Local police said the shooting happened on Thursday morning in the Hairatan Township of Balkh province.
In a separate incident, a “young person” died after explosives he was carrying detonated.
Officials said a “young person was killed after his own bag full of explosives blew up.”
This incident happened in Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday morning, provincial police confirmed.
Taliban attacked security outposts of pro-gov’t forces in Takhar, killing 14
At least 13 pro-government forces and an army soldier were killed in clashes with the Taliban militants in Takhar province on Thursday, police confirmed.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police told Ariana News that the clashes after the insurgents attacked security outposts of the public uprising forces in Khwaja Bahauddin district early this morning.
Four outposts came under attack in Laala Guzar village of Khwaja Bahauddin, Asir added.
Meanwhile, the Taliban fighters ambushed the reinforcement troops while they were on their way to help pro-government forces.
According to Asir, the two-hour clashes left 14 Afghan forces, including 13 pro-government and one soldier, death and six others including two army soldiers and four members of the public uprising forces wounded.
Asir, however, stated that the Afghan forces have inflicted casualties on the Taliban but details yet to be determined.
Taliban yet to comment in this regard.
Public uprising forces are consist of residents who have picked up weapons to fight against the Taliban insurgents alongside the government forces.
Takhar is among the volatile provinces in the northeastern of Afghanistan where the anti-government insurgent groups have a huge presence.
UNAMA condemns attacks against civilians engaged in peace efforts
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday condemned this week’s attacks in Kabul against civilians – especially those involved in peace efforts – and said those behind the incidents must be prosecuted.
“UNAMA condemns this week’s violence in Kabul, particularly that targeting civilians engaged in peace efforts. The killing of peace activist Abdulbaqi Amin and attack against peace negotiator Fawzia Koofi are deplorable.” the mission said on Twitter.
This comes after two IED explosions on Wednesday claimed the lives of two civilians, including Abdulbaqi Amin, who was the head of the science council at the Ministry of Education.
On Tuesday, three civilians were killed in a rocket attack on Kabul and last week, prominent peace negotiator and political activist Fawzia Koofi was shot at.
She was shot in the hand during the attempted assassination.
The increase in IED explosions in Kabul has raised concerns especially as serious efforts are underway to start intra-Afghan peace talks.
However, talks that were supposed to have started last week have been delayed due to the prisoner release issue.
On Wednesday, government said the Taliban prisoner release process has been suspended as the Taliban had not freed all Afghans they are holding captive.
This came after the United States, France and Australia opposed the release of some of the remaining 320 prisoners who were behind the attacks and death of their nationals.
In line with this, President Ashraf Ghani has stalled the release process despite having signed a decree last week.
In an interview with the UK’s Times Radio this week, Ghani said that a number of the controversial prisoners were also major drug kingpins and that should they be released back into society the UK and Europe could expect a flood of drugs to hit their shores.
Facebook bans more than 790 groups tied to QAnon conspiracy theory
Facebook on Wednesday banned about 900 pages and groups and 1,500 ads tied to the pro-Trump conspiracy theory QAnon, as part of a drive to limit the spread of the dangerous ideology online.
Facebook also restricted the reach of over 10,000 Instagram pages and almost 2,000 Facebook groups promoting right-wing conspiracy movement QAnon, which is blamed for having sparked real-world violence.
The social media group also took down thousands of accounts, pages and groups as part of what they called a ‘policy expansion,’ seeking to limit violent rhetoric tied to QAnon, political militias and protest groups.
This comes after mounting pressure against Facebook to clamp down on hate speech and dangerous conspiracy theories.
The QAnon conspiracy theory is centered on the belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.
For more than two years, followers have pored over tangled clues purportedly posted online by a high-ranking government official known only as “Q.”
The conspiracy theory emerged in a dark corner of the internet but has recently crept into mainstream politics.
Trump has retweeted QAnon-promoting accounts and its followers flock to his rallies wearing clothes and hats with QAnon symbols and slogans.
Facebook meanwhile said it will only remove groups and accounts outright if they discuss potential violence.
“We will continue studying specific terminology and symbolism used by supporters to identify the language used by these groups and movements indicating violence and take action accordingly,” the company said.
As a result of the policy changes, Facebook said it had removed over 790 groups, 100 pages and 1,500 ads tied to QAnon on Facebook and has blocked over 300 hashtags across Facebook and Instagram.
There are 1,950 other groups Facebook says it has identified that remain on the platform but face restrictions, along with 10,000 accounts on Instagram.
