Appeals Court Sentences Mahsa’s Murderers to 30 Years in Jail

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2019)

An appeals court in Kabul on Sunday sentenced the murderers of Mahsa, a six-year-old girl, to 30 years in prison.

About six months ago, two men kidnapped Mahsa and demanded $300,000 ransom for releasing her. When her family did not provide the ransom, the kidnappers killed the girl.

The dead body of the innocent girl was found in PD15 of Kabul City.

However, Mahsa’s father asked the judge to sentence the culprits to the death penalty but the court decided to sentence them to 30 years in prison because the murderers were underage.

