Anti-corruption reforms must remain priority in Afghanistan: UN
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a report said Thursday that sustained and effective efforts in fighting corruption in Afghanistan remain critical for the country’s future.
“Anti-corruption efforts and integrity reforms must be key priorities for Afghanistan’s leadership, especially so given the country’s pressing challenges and opportunities around peace and development,” said Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.
“Addressing the COVID-19 crisis and building a peaceful, healthy, and prosperous Afghanistan requires integrity and accountability – fundamental principles for the future of any nation,” Lyons added.
UNAMA’s fourth annual anti-corruption report, titled ‘Afghanistan’s Fight against Corruption: Crucial for Peace and Prosperity,’ reviews the progress Afghanistan has made in anti-corruption reform and provides analysis and recommendations to support Afghanistan’s institutions in combatting corruption to improve the lives of all citizens who must grapple each day with the issue.
The report describes how anti-corruption reforms slowed in 2019, with fewer legislative and strategic initiatives undertaken to fight corruption than in previous years. The report outlines how Afghanistan’s 2017 anti-corruption strategy, which was a temporary policy document, ended without a successor. In addition, the report notes, the institutional gaps left by stalled progress in both strategy and implementation were not filled by the expected establishment of an independent anti-corruption commission.
The report makes several recommendations to Afghanistan’s government, recognizing that its previous anti-corruption efforts had yet to positively impact the lives of most Afghans, and concludes that, notwithstanding the many legal and policy reforms that have been undertaken, corruption remains one of the most significant obstacles to Afghanistan’s long-term peace and prosperity.
The report also acknowledges notable areas of progress, such as the Anti-Corruption Justice Centre enhancing its ability to prosecute and adjudicate high-level corruption cases.
“Additional progress in all areas of the fight against corruption is crucial, as the international community faces daunting economic challenges that continue to draw attention away from Afghanistan,” said Lyons, who is also head of UNAMA. “The upcoming development coordination conference in Geneva is expected to reinvigorate much-needed international support to Afghanistan, but the country needs to make further headway in battling corruption.”
The report recommends that the government develops a realistic long-term strategy that builds on past achievements; that the anti-corruption commission is swiftly established; that the law-enforcement capacity dedicated to corruption investigations and related arrests be boosted; that oversight and management of public resources be strengthened; and that justice sector reforms be prioritized by fostering judicial independence.
The report also recommends that the justice sector improve the transparency and accountability of its work and independently adjudicates corruption cases; that the National Assembly collaborates with the executive in anti-corruption reforms while strengthening internal accountability and integrity; and that civil society and the international community support anti-corruption reforms.
The United Nations remains committed to supporting Afghanistan in further implementing its obligations under the UN Convention against Corruption, which Afghanistan ratified in 2008.
The United Nations Convention against Corruption is the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument. The Convention’s far-reaching approach and the mandatory character of many of its provisions make it a unique tool for developing a comprehensive response to a global problem. The majority of UN Member States are parties to the Convention.
Taliban attack kill seven policemen – Baghlan
At least seven policemen were killed and five others wounded after the Taliban militants attacked a security outpost in Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province, sources confirmed.
The incident has taken place at Kotal-e-Surkh outpost in Pul-e-Khumri on Wednesday night.
Mohibullah Habib, head of the provincial public told Ariana News that seven dead bodies and five wounded individuals were taken to the hospitals from the attack.
Provincial security officials yet to make a comment on the matter.
Meanwhile, at least 13 Taliban militants were killed in a clash with the Afghan forces in southern Kandahar, the Defense Ministry said.
According to the ministry, the clash broke out after the insurgents attacked an army outpost in the Mianshin district of the province late on Wednesday night.
The Taliban militant group has not made a comment in this regard.
It comes as on Tuesday night, at least 13 Taliban militants were killed and 12 others wounded in clashes with Afghan security forces in Zherai and Takhta pul districts of the province.
IEC members receive AFN 100,000 monthly bonus payments
President Ghani has earmarked AFN 100,000 bonus salary for each member of the Independent Election Commission (IEC).
The recent letter, signed by President Ghani, shows that he has approved to add AFN 100,000 to the salaries of the head and members of the Independent Election Commission (IEC).
The chairman and members of the Electoral Commission had asked the president for an AFN 200,000 increment each in the first place.
Currently, Hawa Alam Nuristani, the head of the Electoral Commission, receives a fixed salary of AFN 500,000, AFN 100,000 food allowance, AFN 65,000 house rent, and AFN 10,000 for top-up cards which bring her total monthly payment to almost AFN 800,000.
Similarly, the financial privileges of members of the election commissions each amount to nearly seven hundred thousand Afghanis: the fixed salaries are 5 hundred thousand Afghanis, food allowances are 100 thousand Afghanis, and rents are 65 thousand Afghanis each with 5 thousand Afghanis of top-up cards.
On the other hand, the Electoral Commission has fired 120 employees of the organization in a new decision and has hired new people instead.
Electoral overseers, meanwhile, see this as illegal and questionable.
Ariana News tried to have the opinion of the members of the Election Commission on the matter but did not succeed.
This comes while the members of the Electoral Commission are accused of leading the election of the House of Representatives and the subsequent presidential election to the crisis, as well as favoring President Ghani.
68 MOF officials banned from leaving Afghanistan
Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the President of Afghanistan has banned 68 officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance from leaving the country.
While the judiciary is the only authority to issue an exit ban, officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance have been banned from leaving the country, according to a letter from the National Directorate of Security.
In an unprecedented move, 68 officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance have been banned from leaving the country.
The names of the Financial, Administrative and Customs Revenue Department’s deputies, the secretariat head of the ministry, some general managers and heads of customs, and a number of senior employees of the Ministry of Finance are included in the list; the ban has listed more of key figures in customs and revenue-generating sectors.
“Exit ban of a large number of employees of the Ministry of Finance, especially the customs sector, seems dramatic. It shows the government’s failure in bringing reforms in this part,” said Seyed Ekram Afzali, head of Afghanistan’s Integrity Watch.
It is said that these officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance have been banned from leaving the country in connection with corruption. But nothing has been said about the charges against them.
The Ministry of Finance, whose main body is banned from leaving the country, is unaware of the ban.
“When there is a violation, it should be handed over to the judiciary, and it is not enough to just ban it,” said Sayed Azim Kabarzani, deputy chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee of the Lower House.
The letter, which has been made public, is from the National Directorate of Security. It states that officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance have been banned from leaving the country.
However, the judiciary is the only authority that can ban people from leaving the country.
“No other institution, including the presidential office, security agencies, and intelligence agencies, has the authority to ban nationals,” said Wahid Farzaei, a member of the Union of Lawyers.
The law stipulates that an exit ban will be imposed after the indictment is filed with the Attorney General’s Office, but the prosecutor’s office says no charges have been filed against those who have been banned from leaving the country.
Abdul Qadir Jailani, the former head of public relations at the Ministry of Finance, said: “These actions of the government are more of propaganda. There still are extortion, corruption, and embezzlement in most departments.”
A letter banning the departure of some officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance was sent to Hamid Karzai Airport five days ago. In the long run, neither the reason for this decision nor the prosecutor’s office has been notified of it.
