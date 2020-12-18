Latest News
Antarctica rocked by 30,000 earth tremors in three months
12 children among 15 killed in Ghazni blast
At least 15 people were killed and 20 more wounded in an explosion in central Ghazni province.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement that the blast occurred in the Gilan district of the province at around 2 pm Friday.
According to the statement, an explosive-laden motorbike detonated at a house, where dozens of people gathered for a holy Quran recitation ceremony.
All the victims were civilians, the statement said.
Local officials stated that 12 children were also killed in the explosion.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the bombing attack.
