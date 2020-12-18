Connect with us

Antarctica rocked by 30,000 earth tremors in three months 

6 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)
The University of Chile has recorded a massive spike in seismic activity in Antarctica and said since the end of August, more than 30,000 earth tremors have rocked the world’s southernmost continent. 
 
Scientists with the university’s National Seismological Center said the small quakes – including one stronger shake of magnitude 6 – were detected in the Bransfield Strait, a 96 km wide ocean channel between the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula, Reuters reported.
 
Several tectonic plates and microplates meet near the strait, leading to frequent rumbling, but the past three months have been unusual, according to the center.
 
“Most of the seismicity is concentrated at the beginning of the sequence, mainly during the month of September, with more than a thousand earthquakes a day,” the center said.
 
Reuters reported the shakes have become so frequent that the strait itself, once increasing in width at a rate of about 7 or 8 mm a year, is now expanding 15 cm a year.
 
“It’s a 20-fold increase … which suggests that right this minute … the Shetland Islands are separating more quickly from the Antarctic peninsula,” said Sergio Barrientos, the center’s director.
 
The peninsula is one of the fastest-warming places on Earth, and scientists closely monitor the changing climate’s impact on its icebergs and glaciers.
 
But climate scientist Raul Cordero of the University of Santiago said it was not yet clear how the tremors might be affecting the region’s ice.
 
“There’s no evidence that this kind of seismic activity … has significant effects on the stability of polar ice caps,” Cordero told Reuters.
12 children among 15 killed in Ghazni blast

22 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)

At least 15 people were killed and 20 more wounded in an explosion in central Ghazni province.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement that the blast occurred in the Gilan district of the province at around 2 pm Friday.

According to the statement, an explosive-laden motorbike detonated at a house, where dozens of people gathered for a holy Quran recitation ceremony.

All the victims were civilians, the statement said.

Local officials stated that 12 children were also killed in the explosion.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the bombing attack.

Foreign troops committing crimes should be brought to justice: Chinese UN envoy

3 hours ago

on

December 18, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)
Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations said on Thursday that all foreign forces in Afghanistan committing crimes should be brought to justice. 
 
Speaking at the Security Council meeting on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that all perpetrators need to be brought to justice. 
 
“The international community should do justice to the Afghan people,” Shuang told the council. 
 
“This has reflected the will of the Afghan people. All the criminal acts need to be thoroughly investigated,” Shuang added. 
 
This comes after reports emerged last month that families of the victims have called for the alleged perpetrators to be tried in Afghanistan.
 
Some have also welcomed the possibility of compensation for the deaths of their family members.
 
“I need justice and also expect compensation for the loss and pain they have caused us,” Abdul Latif from Sarkhume village in Uruzgan province told ABC.
 
The report stated that 19 Australian soldiers were involved in the killings however, none were identified but have been referred for possible prosecution.
 
Australia has issued termination notices to at least 10 special forces soldiers after the release of a report last week that found credible evidence of unlawful killings of 39 unarmed Afghan prisoners and civilians, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said.
Dushanbe deploys extra troops along Afghan border after Tajik militant activity

5 hours ago

on

December 18, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)
Tajikistan has deployed additional troops along its southern border with Afghanistan after Kabul authorities claimed a group of Tajik militants played a key role in the capture of a district in northern Badakhshan province.
 
Badakshan’s Maymay district was captured in November by what local officials claimed were mainly foreign fighters, RFE/RL reported.
 
According to Afghan officials, the militants were from Jamaat Ansarullah, an insurgent group founded in Afghanistan by Tajik national Amriddin Tabarov in 2010.
 
RFE/RL reported that earlier this month, a video was posted on social media reportedly showing Tajik insurgents fighting against Afghan government forces in Maymay.
 
Footage shows them killing men in Afghan Army uniforms and civilian clothes and setting fire to a building. At the end, the militants, who spoke a Persian dialect spoken in Tajikistan, show off weapons and vehicles they claim to have seized from the Afghan troops.
 
Afghan authorities confirmed the killings and the destruction in Maymay and local residents said militants, “particularly the Tajiks,” killed and beheaded Afghan soldiers.
 
Tajik officials have meanwhile identified at least 15 Tajik nationals whose faces or names appeared on videos and statements shared by Afghan officials in connection with the fall of Maymay, RFE/RL reported.
 
This has however caused concern in Dushanbe, because they are ordinary individuals with no apparent connections to any political, religious, or opposition groups, the report read.
 
Sources speaking on condition of anonymity told RFE/RL that these Tajik militants are people who left the country between 2010 and 2017 – men mainly aged between 20 and 40 years – and some took their wives and children with them to Afghanistan.
 
Tajik authorities haven’t commented publicly about the border reinforcements but they said that border security continues as normal.
 
“It is a real threat. Today they’re fighting for the Taliban, but we can’t predict what they’re going to do in the future,” sources in Dushanbe told RFE/RL’s Tajik Service.
 
These sources, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said however that an elite military unit had been deployed near the areas where Tajik fighters are thought to be concentrated on the Afghan side of the border.
 
Meanwhile, Badakhshan Deputy Governor Akhtar Muhammad Khairzada told Pajhwok news agency that the militants are mainly based in Warduj and Jurm districts in Badakshan and that there were also Uzbek, Chechen, and Chinese Uyghur militants based in the area.
 
Afghan officials estimate the number of Tajik militants in the country at around 200, but the exact figure is impossible to confirm.
