Latest News
Another two B-52 bombers arrive in region to protect US troops
Two additional US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrived at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on Tuesday as the US Forces and NATO ramp up the troops’ withdrawal process.
According to the US Central Command, the bombers join the four B-52 aircraft that arrived at Al Udeid in late April.
These aircraft are in place to “protect the orderly and responsible withdrawal of US and coalition forces from Afghanistan,” CENTCOM stated.
In addition, CENTCOM stated it is committed to providing the necessary force protection to ensure the drawdown is conducted in a safe manner.
On Saturday, the US military and coalition forces officially started their withdrawal process after almost 20 years in the country.
Within days of the start of the exit process, US officials said 60 planeloads of military equipment had already left the country.
According to reports, US military cargo flights were working around the clock to move hardware out of Afghanistan.
Latest News
Afghan forces abandon a base, three outposts in Laghman
The Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) have abandoned a military base and three outposts in the Alingar district of eastern Laghman province, sources said Friday.
Security sources told Ariana News that the base and the outposts have been captured by the Taliban militants after the Afghan forces retreated.
The Taliban, however, published pictures claiming the militants have captured 14 members of the Afghan forces and seized a number of weapons and ammo.
This comes after the Taliban militants captured the Shahr-e Kohna region of Baghlan-e Markazi district and Burka district of Baghlan province this week.
Afghan army officials stated that the operation underway to retake the Shahr-e Kohna of Baghlan-e Markazi.
Safiullah, an Afghan army commander in the north, stated: “We have recaptured large areas. We are capable to bring the situation to normal.”
“The Afghan forces have been deployed in the area. We will not let any place collapse to the Taliban,” Mohammad Akbar Barakzai governor of Baghlan said.
The security organizations stated that the Taliban have carried out 870 attacks – 10 suicide attacks, 100 bombings, and 30 targeted assassinations – on the Afghan forces during this week.
The Afghan army, however, stated that at least 250 Taliban militants have been killed in Kandahar, Badghis, Balkh, Helmand, Herat, Takhar, and Kunduz in the last 24 hours,
Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated: “The Afghan Security and Defense forces have cracked down on the Taliban in parts of the country. Their attacks against civilians mean that the group does not believe in anything unless war.”
Latest News
International community calls on Taliban to stop spring offensive
The Special Envoys of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, NATO, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States on the Afghan Peace Process in a joint statement on Friday “strongly” condemned the continued violence in Afghanistan.
The statement, which was issued following a virtual meeting of the international community envoys and the Taliban delegation, said that the Taliban are largely responsible for the continued violence, urging all warring parties to take immediate and necessary steps to reduce violence and in particular, “to avoid civilian casualties in order to create an environment conducive to reaching a political settlement.”
The envoys called on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to the protection of civilians and urged all sides to immediately agree on steps that enable the successful implementation of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.
The envoy emphasized that durable peace in Afghanistan can only be achieved through an inclusive, negotiated political settlement among Afghans.
The envoys affirmed their commitment to UNSC resolution 2513 (2020) and emphasized that they oppose the establishment in Afghanistan of any government by force which would constitute a threat to regional stability, the statement read.
The envoys highlighted “the need to accelerate the pace of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace negotiations and committed to work with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Taliban, and other Afghan political and civil society leaders to reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement and political compromise that ends the war for the benefit of all Afghans and that contributes to regional stability and global security.”
This comes as the Taliban have intensified attacks across the country since the foreign troops’ officially begin to withdraw from Afghanistan on May 1.
The Taliban militants have captured the Dahla dam in Kandahar, the Shahr-e Kohna region of Baghlan-e Markazi district of Baghlan province, a security base in Ghazni, and a military base and three outposts in Laghman province during the last seven days.
The international community also called upon the Taliban “to stop their undeclared spring offensive, to refrain from attacks against civilians, and to stop immediately all attacks in the vicinity of hospitals, schools, universities, mosques and other civilian areas.”
The envoy also called for an immediate end to the campaign of targeted assassinations against civil society leaders, the clergy, journalists and other media workers, human rights defenders, healthcare personnel, judicial employees, and other civilians.
Meanwhile, the Taliban in a series of tweets that a powerful Islamic government is a need in Afghanistan that could maintain “women’s rights and freedom of speech.”
Latest News
Afghan security forces able to defend the country on their own: MPs
With the withdrawal of foreign forces underway, members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said on Thursday that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are able to defend their country on their own.
MPs said however that reforms need to be brought on a leadership level within the ANDSF.
“After the withdrawal of foreign forces some challenges will exist, but it is related to the leadership of the ANDSF and how they manage the war,” said Khan Agha Rezayee, the head of parliament’s security commission.
“We have a national army, national police, and NDS that can defend the country independently, and they have proven that they can defend the country.”
The Ministry of Defense (MoD), meanwhile, stated that Afghan forces are able to defend the country and people on their own.
“ANDSF are willing to defend the country in every situation; 96% of the operations including night operations and airstrikes are conducted by the Afghan forces. We assure people they need not worry as ANDSF have proven that they can defend the country and people,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, spokesman for the MoD.
Some Kabul residents said that supporting the ANDSF in this time will empower them to ensure security.
“Our security forces are strong, and we believe that they can ensure security. We are proud of them that they can thwart Taliban plans,” said Yasin Shinwari, a resident of Kabul city.
“We believe in the capabilities of the security forces, but the forces need better equipment to go on the offensive,” said Sayed Ali Sena Sadat, another resident of Kabul city.
This comes as reports emerged this week that the Taliban is advancing on key cities in Baghlan, Helmand and Ghazni provinces.
According to reports a number of soldiers have been killed in clashes with the Taliban in Ghazni and Baghlan provinces and in Helmand – while an unknown number have surrendered to the Taliban.
Afghan forces abandon a base, three outposts in Laghman
International community calls on Taliban to stop spring offensive
Another two B-52 bombers arrive in region to protect US troops
Afghan security forces able to defend the country on their own: MPs
Taliban capture key dam in Kandahar province
Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99
Gun salutes planned across UK to mark the death of Prince Phillip
U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions
Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
Tahawol: intensifying war in Afghanistan discussed
Tawahol: Foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Economic challenges after withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan
Sola: Conflicts intensified as peace efforts are underway
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
US Forces hand over Helmand military base
-
Latest News4 days ago
Hillary Clinton warns of ‘huge consequences’ once troops withdraw
-
World4 days ago
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban tunnel their way into army base in Farah province
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL reschedules match after 2 players test positive for COVID
-
World4 days ago
Heeding complaints, Biden lifts refugee cap to 62,500
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden marks 10th anniversary of Osama bin Laden raid
-
Latest News4 days ago
US prepared for every scenario in Afghanistan: Blinken