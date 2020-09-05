Business
Another shipment of wheat from India arrives at Chabahar Port
India’s eighth shipment of wheat for Afghanistan arrived on Saturday at Chabahar Port in Iran, officials confirmed.
The cargo ship loaded with 8,097 tons of wheat is part of the gift of 75,000 tons from India to Afghanistan.
Already, 53,000 tons have arrived over the past few months.
Managing Director of Sistan and Balouchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, Behrouz Aqayee said Saturday that once the cargo has been offloaded it will again be transported to Afghanistan by road.
This shipment is in accordance with a trilateral agreement between Afghanistan, Iran and India allowing land-locked Afghanistan critical access to a sea port.
Since the agreement, signed in 2016, at least 14 cargo ships have carried basic goods for Afghanistan via Chabahar over the past two years.
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Afghan, Uzbek officials sign power transmission agreement
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan officials signed a power transmission agreement on Friday at a ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
According to the agreement Afghanistan can now import electricity from Uzbekistan for the next ten years.
The Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that based on the agreement, which was signed between Chief Executive of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Ahmad Dawood Noorzai and Dadajon Isakulov, Chairman of the state-owned National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan, a 500-kV electricity transmission line will be built by an Uzbek company with funding of $100 million from the Asian Development Bank.
The ministry said in the first two years, 4.25 GW of electricity per hour will be exported to Afghanistan and it will be increased by 6 GW per hour thereafter.
“With the implementation of this agreement, electricity will be provided 24 hours a day to the northern, central, southern and southwestern provinces and the capital of the country,” the statement read.
Chief of Staff in President Ashraf Ghani’s office Mohammad Shakir Kargar, Acting Minister of Transport Mohammad Yamma Shams, Acting Deputy Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Malikyar, Chief Executive of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Ahmad Dawood Noorzai, and Abdul Bari Sediqi, head of the Afghanistan Railway Authority attended the ceremony.
The development comes at a time Afghanistan is reliant on imported electricity, from its neighbors, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran.
The agreement also coincides with Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar’s two-day visit to Tashkent to discuss ways to expand bilateral ties and cooperation in various sectors including irade and transport.
Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said Friday: “We hope that this historic trip will further enhance political and economic cooperation between the two countries and strengthen our relations in the fields of trade, transport, electricity, and energy.”
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan to sign power transmission contract
Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov have agreed on an electricity transmission contract between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
“The two sides agreed on the signing of a power transmission agreement between Breshna Shirkat and the Uzbek Ministry of Energy, as well as expanding cooperation in trade and transport,” the statement said.
Acting Foreign Minister @MHaneefAtmar, heading a high-level delegation to Tashkent, met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov. The two sides agreed on the signing of a power transmission agreement between the two countries & expanding cooperation in trade and transport. pic.twitter.com/EIvdMD9kfv
— MFA Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) August 28, 2020
Abdulaziz Kamilov said: “We hope that this historic trip will further enhance political and economic cooperation between the two countries and strengthen our relations in the fields of trade, transport, electricity, and energy.”
According to the statement, the two sides discussed the importance of reconciliation in Afghanistan and the role of Uzbekistan in promoting peace and building regional consensus.
Kamilov emphasized Uzbekistan’s support for an Afghan-led and owned peace process and the position of the Afghan government.
“We hope to see the immediate start of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban,” he added.
Atmar, who headed a high-level Afghan delegation to Tashkent for a two-day official visit, has informed Kamilov about the need for an early start of peace talks, preservation of the Islamic Republic, and the achievements of the past 19 years to ensure a lasting peace.
Atmar assured his Uzbek counterpart that Afghanistan had a strong will to strengthen and expand relations with Uzbekistan.
“We want to improve political, economic, and cultural relations with our friendly neighboring country, Uzbekistan,” Atmar noted.
“In closing, both sides agreed on a roadmap aimed at unifying the views of the leaders of the two countries in order to develop and expand long-term relations,” the statement concluded.
