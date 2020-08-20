Another shipment of wheat arrives in Chabahar from India

(Last Updated On: August 20, 2020)

The 7th cargo ship carrying donated wheat from India for Afghanistan docked in Chabahar port in southern Iran earlier this week.

According to Iranian media reports, officials said the ship was carrying 352 containers of wheat and that the consignment weighed 8,800 tons.

Port officials stated this was the latest cargo of donated wheat from India and that so far 1,700 containers weighing a total of 43,000 tons had already arrived in Chabahar.

From Chabahar the shipment goes overland through Milak border in Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province.

In 2016, Iran, India, and Afghanistan agreed to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries.

India sent its first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through Iran’s Chabahar Port in 2017.

In February 2019, the Afghanistan-Iran-India transit corridor for trade between the two countries through Chabahar Port was officially inaugurated.

India, which initially committed up to $500 million for the development of Chabahar Port along with associated roads and rail lines, doubled the allocated funding for the development of the port in its national budget for 2020.