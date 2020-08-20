Business
Another shipment of wheat arrives in Chabahar from India
The 7th cargo ship carrying donated wheat from India for Afghanistan docked in Chabahar port in southern Iran earlier this week.
According to Iranian media reports, officials said the ship was carrying 352 containers of wheat and that the consignment weighed 8,800 tons.
Port officials stated this was the latest cargo of donated wheat from India and that so far 1,700 containers weighing a total of 43,000 tons had already arrived in Chabahar.
From Chabahar the shipment goes overland through Milak border in Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province.
In 2016, Iran, India, and Afghanistan agreed to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries.
India sent its first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through Iran’s Chabahar Port in 2017.
In February 2019, the Afghanistan-Iran-India transit corridor for trade between the two countries through Chabahar Port was officially inaugurated.
India, which initially committed up to $500 million for the development of Chabahar Port along with associated roads and rail lines, doubled the allocated funding for the development of the port in its national budget for 2020.
Business
Iran to export $3 billion in non-oil goods to Afghanistan this fiscal
The Chairman of Iran-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce, Hossein Salimi, said Tuesday his country is expecting this year’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan to top $3 billion.
He said their forecasts indicate that by March 20 next year, the end of their fiscal year, the value of exports would have reached this mark.
“According to the studies, it is anticipated that Iran will export $3 billion worth of non-oil goods to Afghanistan before the end of the current year,” Salimi told Iranian media.
He said that recent problems at the Milak border crossing into Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province had been resolved.
According to him, “there was a problem for fueling trucks at Milak border but presently, this problem has been resolved and goods transfer is underway at this border.”
Salimi also said that there had been a decline of exports of Iranian products to Afghanistan in the first two months of the current fiscal, March 21 to May 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, “presently, export trend of Iranian products to Afghanistan has been accelerated in a way that the country is compensating its export decline to this country,” he said.
Business
Excavation of gas well completed in Jawzjan
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum announced Sunday that excavation of Well no. 36 located at the Yatim Taq gas field in Jawzjan province is completed.
The ministry said in a statement that after drilling the well to the depth of 1600km the gas extraction has been functioning.
This is the second gas well that the ministry has managed to excavate in the past 40 years.
In April, the ministry had succeeded in extracting the natural gas after excavating the well no. 32 to a depth of 1500km.
The natural gas extracted from both wells is expected to be put to use in different areas including supplying to some local companies such as Bayat Power and Ghazanfar Group.
“From the extracted gas, Bayat, Power and Ghazanfar Group power generation plants, Mazar-e-Sharif fertilizer and electricity factories and other consumers will be supplied,” the statement said.
Bayat Power, Afghanistan’s largest, Afghan-owned and operated Power Production Company, is one of the local companies that has invested in electricity production utilizing natural gas.
In November 2019 the company officially started the commercial operations of its vital and historic mission to provide reliable and affordable electric power from Bayat Power-1, the region’s most technologically advanced gas-fired electric power plant and Afghanistan’s first new gas-based power production plant in more than forty years, to the people of Afghanistan.
The power plant is located in Sherberghan of Jawzjan province and provides the power essential for Afghanistan’s economic growth.
The use of natural gas in energy production, specifically by Bayat Power has the potential to boost domestic energy production to 200MW as planned, provided Afghan Gas can deliver the much-needed fuel to operate the state of the art SGT-A45 Siemen’s turbines, which are the first to be deployed worldwide, in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum stated that both wells are expected to result in the extraction of 300,000 cubic meters of natural gas daily.
The MMP noted that extraction of the gas from these refinery wells would add 8 million US dollar revenue to Afghanistan’s yearly income.
In addition, it has been estimated the refineries will generate jobs for 250 people.
Business
IMF, Afghanistan reach preliminary agreement over Extended Credit Facility
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Afghanistan authorities have reached a preliminary agreement on an economic reform program to be supported by a new three-and-half year US$364 million Extended Credit Facility (ECF).
This announcement comes just three months before the United Nations’ donor pledging conference for Afghanistan gets underway.
In a statement issued by the IMF on Friday, the fund said the ECF will help mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, maintain macroeconomic stability, and underpin reforms for economic resilience and good governance.
The fund also stated that continued financial assistance from international partners is critical to support objectives of Afghanistan’s National Peace and Development Framework for 2021-25, including inclusive growth, poverty reduction, and self-reliance.
Leading the IMF’s team was Azim Sadikov, and virtual discussions were held with Afghan officials through July and August on the country’s economic reform program.
Sadikov said however that the agreement is subject to the approval of the IMF’s Executive Board, which would possibly consider the agreement in October after preliminary conditions have been met by Afghan authorities, including the improvement of accountability and transparency in procurement processes.
“The new ECF arrangement will support authorities’ reform program to maintain macroeconomic stability and lay the ground for a sustained post-pandemic economic recovery while continuing to advance structural reforms,” Sadikov said.
He said the reform program aims to gradually reverse the fiscal decline due to the pandemic and instead create space for development sending while increasing self-reliance.
He stated improvements in customs collections and revenue administration need to be improved and the planned Value Added Tax (VAT) process needs to be implemented in 2022.
“Monetary policy will continue to focus on maintaining price stability and a flexible exchange rate regime, while fostering confidence in the Afghani,” Sadikov said.
He also said that reforms, in accordance with the new ECF arrangement, will focus on addressing issues that hamper economic growth and resilience.
“To that end, the program will aim to improve fiscal governance, strengthen the anti-corruption regime, and bolster the financial sector,” he said.
“Bolstering the financial sector, including by completing the reform of state-owned banks, will also be important to boost its capacity to contribute to growth.
“Coming before the November pledging conference, the ECF arrangement is expected to catalyze donor financing, which is critical to support Afghanistan’s reform and development objectives under the multi-year National Peace and Development Framework,” he said.
The pledging conference is organized every four years and was last held in 2016 in Brussels.
This year, Finland will host the conference, which will be organized by both the UN and Afghanistan.
Previous international financial commitments largely end by December of this year.
