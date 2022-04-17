Business
Another shipment of $32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) officials said that $32 million in cash aid arrived in Kabul on Sunday.
The central bank officials said that the cash was immediately transferred to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).
DAB welcomes the assistances and called on the international community to continue assisting Afghanistan via the banking sector.
According to the DAB, officials, they want positive relations with all foreign countries and hope the international community helps Afghanistan regarding banking relations.
Afghanistan exports hundreds of tons of white paper to Central Asia
Afghanistan exported hundreds of tons of domestically produced white paper to Central Asian countries this month, officials said on Saturday.
The Chamber of Industries and Mines said that Afghanistan is capable of producing any type of paper.
According to the chamber, Afghanistan needs 15,000 tons of white paper annually, but the level of domestic production is four times the country’s needs. Hence, the country’s industrialists have started exporting to the markets of Central Asian countries according to the global standards.
“We call on the Islamic Emirate to provide us with durable materials and electricity for domestic production and also to prevent the smuggling of goods to Afghanistan,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, CEO of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
Members of the private sector also call on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to prevent paper imports in order to support domestic production.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Finance assured the private sector officials that it is committed to enhancing domestic production and to remove all the barriers for domestic production.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strives to create all the facilities for the expansion of domestic production. We are also trying to create facilities in the sphere of regulation,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, the ministry spokesman.
Economists also say that boosting domestic production could save Afghanistan from poverty and economic crisis, adding it would also create job opportunities and increase the country’s revenues.
IEA says development projects will lead to job creation opportunies
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs said Thursday that efforts are underway to decrease the rate of unemployment in the country.
Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Mawlavi Makhdoom Abdul Salam Sadat in a meeting with directors of the ministry said that employment opportunities will be created through projects including TAPI and Qush Tepae Canal projects.
“Efforts are underway to decrease the rate of unemployment and create employment opportunities. [I order] directors of the ministry to try honestly to create employment opportunities,” read the ministry’s statement.
This comes after the unemployed rate in the country spiked considerably after the fall of the previous government and withdrawal of foreign troops in August last year.
“I was a street vendor, but we face a lack of work; we call on government to provide employment opportunities,” said Muharram, a resident of Kabul.
“I am not optimistic, but government should pay attention to the poor people,” said Gullam Mohammad, another Kabul resident.
Analysts on the other hand, called on the government to eradicate the main cause of unemployment, and provide investment opportunities for the private sector.
“From one hand, we will see economic and development aid in Afghanistan, and on the other hand, Afghanistan will solve its problem with the world,” said Abdul Nasir Rashtia, an economic analyst.
According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, employment opportunities will be created when work on big projects like TAPI and Qush Tepae are underway.
Da Afghanistan Bank lifts restrictions on withdrawal of salaries from banks
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said Thursday it has lifted restrictions on the withdrawal of salaries by government and private sector employees.
Da Afghanistan Bank spokesman Sabir Momand said in a video message on Wednesday that all government and non-government employees would be able to withdraw their salaries from banks without any restrictions.
He added: “Da Afghanistan Bank has lifted the existing restrictions on the salaries of government and non-government employees in accordance with the strategic plan for the reconstruction of the banking and financial sector.”
Momand further added that all banks will pay out the salaries of public and private employees at their request, without delay or restrictions.
This comes after Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, called for a systematic mechanism to ease banking restrictions at a meeting of the economic commission this week.
Following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s takeover in August, all banks, including Da Afghanistan Bank, ceased operations, causing many problems for people.
About two weeks later, banks reopened but allowed only minimum amounts of money to be withdrawn.
According to an agreement between the Central Bank of Afghanistan and the Banking Association, private banks have only been able to pay out up to $200 or 20,000 Afghanis once a week to their customers.
