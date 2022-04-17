Another shipment of $32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 16, 2022)

Afghanistan exported hundreds of tons of domestically produced white paper to Central Asian countries this month, officials said on Saturday.

The Chamber of Industries and Mines said that Afghanistan is capable of producing any type of paper.

According to the chamber, Afghanistan needs 15,000 tons of white paper annually, but the level of domestic production is four times the country’s needs. Hence, the country’s industrialists have started exporting to the markets of Central Asian countries according to the global standards.

“We call on the Islamic Emirate to provide us with durable materials and electricity for domestic production and also to prevent the smuggling of goods to Afghanistan,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, CEO of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Members of the private sector also call on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to prevent paper imports in order to support domestic production.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Finance assured the private sector officials that it is committed to enhancing domestic production and to remove all the barriers for domestic production.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strives to create all the facilities for the expansion of domestic production. We are also trying to create facilities in the sphere of regulation,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, the ministry spokesman.

Economists also say that boosting domestic production could save Afghanistan from poverty and economic crisis, adding it would also create job opportunities and increase the country’s revenues.