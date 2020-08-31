Featured
Another prominent Afghan, a former senator, killed in Kabul
Former Afghan senator from southern Zabul province Mohammad Hassan Hotak was gunned down in Kabul on Sunday night, police confirmed Monday.
Hotak was shot close to his house in Qala-e-Wazir in PD5, police said.
This is yet another attack against a prominent Afghan figure in Kabul – which has seen a sharp rise in targeted killings in the past few weeks.
Last week, the Ministry of Interior confirmed Kabul province police chief, Amanullah Wahidi, had been dismissed following the increase in insecurity in the capital.
This month alone, a string of IED explosions, a rocket attack, assassinations and an attempted assassination have been reported.
Two arrested after RAF jets scramble to intercept Ryanair flight
Counter-terrorism police on Sunday night arrested two men at Stansted airport in the UK after they arrived on a flight from Vienna.
UK media reports state a 34-year-old from Kuwait and a 48-year-old from Italy were taken into custody after the plane landed.
This came after a Lauda plane, owned by Ryanair, was intercepted by RAF Typhoon jets following unconfirmed reports of a security threat onboard.
The Guardian reported that air monitoring agency Mil Radar tweeted at about 7.30 pm that two Typhoons had been launched from RAF base Coningsby and had circled the Stansted area.
According to the Daily Mail, Ryanair said its crew were alerted to a “potential security threat” while onboard.
A company spokesman said: “In line with procedures, the captain informed UK authorities and continued to London Stansted, where the aircraft landed normally and taxied to a remote stand where passengers in London Stansted waiting to depart to Vienna were transferred to a spare aircraft to minimize the delay to their flight.”
Passengers onboard said the plane was surrounded by armed police after it pulled up to an isolated part of the airport.
Passenger Joanna Czechowska said officers boarded and took away two men after suspicious items were discovered in the toilets.
The two men had arrived on a flight from Vienna and were detained under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, police said.
US COVID-19 cases top six million as Midwest states face outbreaks
Taliban violates Doha deal with shelling of US military bases
The Taliban is believed to have fired a number of rockets at a US army base and a joint US-Afghan airfield in the past few weeks in what is a breach of the Doha agreement between the US and the insurgent group.
New York Times reported Sunday night that according to military sources, about 12 rockets landed around Camp Bastion, an airbase in Helmand province, in late July.
In the past week, several rockets were fired at Camp Dwyer, a US base also in Helmand.
However, a Taliban commander rejected the claims.
One military official told the New York Times the rocket strikes may have been carried out by a Taliban faction that is against the Doha agreement.
No casualties were reported in either attack.
The February agreement between the US and Taliban stipulates that the insurgent group would refrain from attacking US or NATO facilities.
