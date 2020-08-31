Another prominent Afghan, a former senator, killed in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)

Former Afghan senator from southern Zabul province Mohammad Hassan Hotak was gunned down in Kabul on Sunday night, police confirmed Monday.

Hotak was shot close to his house in Qala-e-Wazir in PD5, police said.

This is yet another attack against a prominent Afghan figure in Kabul – which has seen a sharp rise in targeted killings in the past few weeks.

Last week, the Ministry of Interior confirmed Kabul province police chief, Amanullah Wahidi, had been dismissed following the increase in insecurity in the capital.

This month alone, a string of IED explosions, a rocket attack, assassinations and an attempted assassination have been reported.