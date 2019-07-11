Another Intra-Afghan Meeting to Be Held Soon: Sources

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2019)

Following Doha and Moscow meetings, another intra-Afghan meeting is expected to be held in near future that will be hosted by a country in the region, sources familiar with the development of Afghan peace process said on Thursday.

The Afghan government and High Peace Council hope these meetings open a door for the direct talks between the government and the Taliban insurgent group.

“We welcome any opportunity for peace talks either it is today or tomorrow but it is important that we reduce the violence in Afghanistan,” said Faridoon Khwazoon, Deputy Spokesman of Afghanistan’s Chief Executive.

“We expect these meetings result at the beginning of direct talks between the government and the Taliban,” said Ghafoor Ahmad Javid, spokesman of the High Peace Council.

Aziza Watanwal Azizi, a participant of Doha meeting told Ariana News correspondent that the Afghan delegation in the next round of meeting with the Taliban would be smaller.

“It might be a smaller delegation that will have another meeting with the Taliban,” she said.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday met with the participants of the Intra-Afghan meeting that was held this week in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

During the meeting, President Ghani discussed the future steps for peace with the attendants.

Shahgul Rezaee, a participant of the meeting said that President Ghani announced his support from the position of Afghan delegation that was expressed in the declaration of Doha meeting.

“The President wanted to know what happened at the meeting and what would be the future steps,” Ms. Rezaee added.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Mari Akrami, another female participant of the meeting said that the Taliban delegation had a soft position at the meeting which increases hopes for peace.

“The word Emirate was not mentioned in the declaration of [Doha meeting]. We convinced the Taliban officials that the word Emirate is not negotiable anymore. We discussed 12 hours over the word Emirate,” Ms. Akrami said.

This comes after the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad concluded talks with Taliban and headed to China and then to Washington.

Reportedly, China will host an international peace conference on Afghanistan in the near future aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan.