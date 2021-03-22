Annual Farmer’s Day expo showcases produce in Kabul

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2021)

Badam Bagh Gardens in Kabul city hosted a National Farmer’s Day expo as Afghans celebrated the day across the country on Monday.

Held every year – on the second day of Nawruz – National Farmers Day acknowledges and showcases goods and products that farmers in Afghanistan produce.

This year, officials and farmers reported that 1399 had been a fairly good year in terms of agricultural yield.

The minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock (MAIL)

Anwarullhaq Ahadi, was upbeat about the development in this sector and said he hopes that within three years Afghanistan will become self-sufficient regarding certain produce.

“The last year was not a bad year for agriculture… in the upcoming three years Afghanistan will be self-sufficient in wheat, rice and chicken meat,” said Ahadi at the expo in Kabul.

The Afghan minister of trade and industries, Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, also noted the growth in the sector and said Afghanistan exported produce and foodstuff to other countries worth millions of dollars in the past year.

“We have exports worth about $890 million dollars to other countries,” said Ghoryani.

Meanwhile, the expo attracted farmers from around the country who showcased domestic products.

But some said they still faced serious challenges.

“85 percent of farmers’ problems have not been solved so far and we are faced with problems,” said Azizullah, a farmer.

Traders also once again raised the issue of packaging and said Afghan products need to be packaged for export in accordance with international standards – something that was still not happening, they said.

The expo meanwhile this year boasts 258 stalls and will run over four days, officials said.