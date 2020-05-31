Angry protesters take to streets over police brutality – USA

(Last Updated On: May 31, 2020)

Clashes between the police and the protesters over George Floyd’s death in police custody have been intensified, western news outlets report.

As demonstrations escalated in several US cities, protesters in Minneapolis met a more determined response from police officers and National Guard troops.

Reports show that several other US states have called in National Guard troops to help quell the protests, some of which have turned violent.

Cities nationwide have also implemented curfews, but protesters appear undeterred.

It is noteworthy that Floyd died on Monday after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck.

The officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; however, the other officers have not been charged.

According to reports, protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have pledged to continue until all four officers involved in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, are charged.

In the meantime, the US President Donald Trump has ordered Pentagon to put military police on alert, saying they may be deployed to Minnesota.