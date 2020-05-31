Latest News
Angry protesters take to streets over police brutality – USA
Clashes between the police and the protesters over George Floyd’s death in police custody have been intensified, western news outlets report.
As demonstrations escalated in several US cities, protesters in Minneapolis met a more determined response from police officers and National Guard troops.
Reports show that several other US states have called in National Guard troops to help quell the protests, some of which have turned violent.
Cities nationwide have also implemented curfews, but protesters appear undeterred.
It is noteworthy that Floyd died on Monday after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck.
The officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; however, the other officers have not been charged.
According to reports, protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have pledged to continue until all four officers involved in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, are charged.
In the meantime, the US President Donald Trump has ordered Pentagon to put military police on alert, saying they may be deployed to Minnesota.
The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020
Latest News
Children among 9 killed in Herat traffic accident
At least nine people including children and women were killed in a traffic accident in western Herat province, a local official confirmed.
The incident happened on Saturday night after a small vehicle collided with a truck in Herat-Kandahar highway in the Adraskan district of the province.
Jilani Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that three women, hour children, and two men were killed in the accident.
According to Farhad, all the victims were Kapisa’s residents.
Accidents are common in Afghanistan’s highways where roads are often in a poor state.
Most of the traffic accidents are basically because of the carelessness, high-speed driving, insufficiency of traffic signs, and bad condition of the roads.
Latest News
SpaceX, NASA successfully launch astronauts into space
A spacecraft of SpaceX – a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company – carrying two NASA astronauts soared into outer space Saturday.
The liftoff took place at 3:22 p.m. local time on Saturday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US, marking the country’s first human travel into Earth’s orbit from US soil in the last decade.
We did it 🚀
In partnership with @SpaceX, we successfully launched @NASA_Astronauts to space from U.S. soil. Here’s a recap of today’s historic #LaunchAmerica mission with @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug who are on their journey to the @Space_Station : https://t.co/Y0vkPwKJSp pic.twitter.com/oJlMl20Cci
— NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020
“Today’s launch also marks the start of the commercial crew era of U.S. human spaceflight,” NASA said in a statement.
“What a great day for NASA, what a great day for SpaceX, and what a great day for the United States of America,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “It’s been nine years since we’ve launched American astronauts on American rockets from American soil, and now we have done it again.”
It is SpaceX’s final test flight to validate its crew transportation system, including the Crew Dragon, Falcon 9, launch pad, and operations capabilities, NASA added.
“During the mission, the crew and SpaceX mission controllers will verify the performance of the spacecraft’s environmental control system, displays, and control system, maneuvering thrusters, autonomous docking capability, and more,” the organization noted.
According to the statement, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is working with SpaceX and Boeing to design, build, test, and operate safe, reliable, and cost-effective human transportation systems to low-Earth orbit.
The United States hasn’t launched its own astronauts into space since the Space Shuttle Program ended in 2011. Since then, NASA’s astronauts have had to travel to Russia and train on the country’s Soyuz spacecraft, CNN reported.
The spacecraft is expected to dock with the International Space Station around at 10:29 a.m. local on Sunday.
Latest News
Ceasefire must to start, advance peace talks – Abdullah
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council of Reconciliation, speaks of some progress in starting the Intra-Afghan talks.
He also underlined that the government’s negotiating team was ready to start the talks with the Taliban anytime and that the two sides need to take action.
This marks Abdullah’s first speech since taking office as chairman of the High Reconciliation Council after 12 days.
Abdullah called the three-day ceasefire on Eid holidays and the significant exchange of prisoners between the Taliban and the government, promising steps to start the Intra-Afghan talks.
He also called on the countries in the region to continue their cooperation in the Afghan peace process.
Although he announced the full preparations of the government’s negotiating team to start direct talks with the Taliban, he stressed that the start of direct talks with the Taliban requires actions by both sides.
Abdullah said that the final structure of the council would be formed next week.
Meanwhile, a technical team of the Taliban arrived in Kabul following the 3-day ceasefire and is working to ease up the prisoner releases with the Afghan government.
The Taliban’s technical team continued talks for the third day behind closed doors with government representatives in Kabul, focusing on the release of prisoners at both ends, with the aim of speeding up the process and paving the ground for the Intra-Afghan talks.
It is worth mentioning that on the fourth day of the unofficial ceasefire, neither the Taliban nor the government has reported any incidents of violence. To this point, both sides seem optimistic about the cessation of violence.
