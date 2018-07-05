Angry Protesters Closed Highways in Jawzjan

(Last Updated On: July 05, 2018 1:16 pm)

Thousands of angry protesters have closed the highways in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan for the second day following the government arrest of commander Nizamuddin Qaisari, a close aide of the exiled Vice President Gen. Abdul Rasheed Dostum.

On Wednesday, government forces opened fire on the supporters of commander Qaisari as they were protesting his arrest.

Ariana News reporter told that all government offices and shops were closed today and the number of protesters have grown.

Protesters who are mainly the supporters of Junbish-e Milli party of Afghanistan, a party led by Gen. Dostum, are demanding the release of commander Qaisari and return of Gen. Dostum back to the country.

Supporters of Junbish-e- Milli warns on the continuation of their civic actions if their demands were not addressed.