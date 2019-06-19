Breaking News

Angry MPs Engaged in Physical Clashes Inside House

Ariana News Leave a comment 1 Views

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2019)

Angry lawmakers on Wednesday engaged in physical clashes after some lawmakers wanted Mir Rahman Rahmani to assume his position as the house speaker.

Footage released on social media shows that MPs are breaking the chair and desk of the house speaker.

According to Ariana News correspondent at the parliament, at least two lawmakers were injured in the clashes.

More than a month ago, lawmakers in the Afghan parliament divided after the interim speaker of the House announced Mir Rahman Rahmani, an MP from Parwan province, as the winner at the end of an election.

His rival, Kamal Naser Osuli, an MP from Khost province, refused to accept the decision.

The impasse continued for a long time while several committees were formed to resolve the issue but all efforts had no breakthrough.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

50 People Die Daily in Fight Against Terrorism in Afghanistan: Mohib

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2019)At least 50 people pay the ultimate sacrifice every day …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News