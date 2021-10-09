Latest News
Andy Flower joins Afghan coaching staff ahead of T20 World Cup
Andy Flower will join the Afghanistan coaching staff which also includes ex-South Africa international Lance Klusener and ex-Australian quick Shaun Tait.
Flower previously coached England between 2009 and 2014, with their 2010 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup glory coming under his tenure.
A statement by the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed that Flower had joined the team bubble ahead of the tournament later this month.
Confirming his appointment, ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli said: “We are delighted that Andy has joined ACB. Andy has worked with a number of our players in various franchise competitions and his vast experience will be very beneficial and useful to help the team in the World Cup.”
Flower had a brilliant playing career for Zimbabwe, representing them in 63 Tests and 213 ODIs. Afghanistan hope that this experience will prove vital during their campaign in the UAE. They will start their tournament on October 25 in Sharjah.
IEA pledges to hunt down and punish Kunduz mosque attackers
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has pledged to track down and punish the perpetrators of Friday’s explosion in a Kunduz mosque that killed at least 120 people and wounded 150 others.
According to Zabihullah Mujahid: “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns this heinous act and promises to find and punish the perpetrators of this heinous crime. InshAllah (God Willing).
The explosions happened during Friday prayers at the Shia mosque in Khanabad Bandar area in Kunduz city.
Daesh (ISIS-K) issued a statement late Friday on its Amaq news channel claiming responsibility for the attack. According to Daesh, the suicide bomber was ethnic Uyghur, a Muslim minority in western China.
“A Shia mosque was blown up by Takfiris in the Khanabad Bandar area of central Kunduz province this afternoon, killing several of our compatriots and injuring several others,” Mujahid said on Twitter late Friday night.
The international community has also condemned the attack including the UN and the EU.
US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad also raised his voice against the incident and called for the perpetrators to be investigated and brought to justice. “All Afghans deserve to live and worship in peace,” he said.
Europe needs to increase its terrorism alert level: Johansson
Europe must take the security threats that might arise from migration out of Afghanistan more seriously, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson warned on Friday.
“On the terrorist threat from Afghanistan, I must say that my assessment is that the alert level is not high enough. We really need to do (more),” she told reporters after a meeting with her EU counterparts in Luxembourg.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover of Kabul in August brought fears in Europe of a replay of 2015, when nearly 1 million asylum-seekers, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans, fled to Europe by crossing from Turkey to Greece.
At the moment, the EU does not see big movements of Afghans towards its borders and the world has a moral responsibility to protect Afghans at risk, Johansson said.
Nevertheless, she urged member states to properly perform checks on people arriving from Afghanistan.
She cited a number of reasons that might cause Afghans to flee their home country.
“The situation in Afghanistan is really dire, there is a huge risk of economic collapse, there is huge risk of famine and humanitarian catastrophe,” Johansson said, adding that even before the takeover of the IEA, millions of Afghan refugees had been living in Pakistan, Iran and Turkey.
Half a million people have been displaced within Afghanistan in recent months, according to the United Nations.
Spain’s military monitor lava flow as it reaches more homes
Spain’s Military Unit (UME) released on Saturday a video showing black lava nearing houses in La Palma as their officers monitored its flow towards the ocean.
The video, filmed between Thursday and Friday, showed large piles of steaming black lava surrounding buildings.
The red-hot eruption intensified on Saturday, with magma destroying at least four buildings in the village of Callejon de la Gata, Reuters witnesses said.
The lava from the volcano has engulfed so far over 480 hectares and damaged more than 1,100 houses.
There were a series of 37 seismic movements on Saturday, with the largest measuring 4.1, the Spanish National Geological Institute said.
The Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on September 19 and forced the evacuation of about 6,000 people from their homes on the island. La Palma, with a population of about 83,000, is one of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic.
